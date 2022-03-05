Russia-Ukraine War: 'Tracer' Star Im Siwan Donates Over Rs. 12 Lakh To Ukraine Embassy

Many celebrities across the world are showing their solidarity with Ukraine, which was at the receiving end of attacks of Russia for 10 days now. While some are opening up on their views over the tense situation and some are offering prayers for the latter, a few are helping out through monetary assistance. The news of Ryan Reynolds-Blake Lively making donations had become a talking point and the latest to make a donation was Im Siwan.

The Korean actor-singer has contributed by lending help to the officials in Ukraine, as well as personally to some citizens.

Korean star Im Siwan donates to Ukraine amid the ongoing war

Im Siwan, as per a report on Soompi, donated 20 million won (approximately $16,435) to the Ukraine Embassy. The other gesture by him was in order to provide economic help to the people of the country.

The Tracer star did so by booking a hotel in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, for an entire month. He informed them through a message about his booking but clarified that he would not be staying in the hotel. Im Siwan wished that the hotel owners and employees and the people of Kyiv be safe.

His gesture was for the hotel owners and employees to earn money amid the challenging times for the people, or let the hotel house some of the stranded people during the war. His gesture won praises from the netizens, who called him a 'role model', called his gesture a 'great idea.'

Hollywood stars, other celebrities extend support to Ukrainians amid the war

Hollywood star couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively announced that they'd be doubling up every donation to an organisation that was extending help in Ukraine, up to $1 million. Another celebrity couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis promised to match donations up to $3 million as they started a fund to raise $30 million for Ukraine's needy people.

Model Bella Hadid shared that he will donate a portion of her earnings from the Milan Fashion Week to provide help to the Ukrainian organisations. Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina said that she would be donating the prize money from her upcoming tournaments for the relief of her country's citizens.

Russian billionaire, who owns Chelsea Football Club of London, has decided to sell the team and shared that he'd be donating the funds from the sale to victims of war in Ukraine.

Image: Instagram/@yim_siwang