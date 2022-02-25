Russia-Ukraine War: Turkey FM Says Moscow Will Be Able To Pass Straits, Access Black Sea

Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Turkey might close the Bosphorus and Dardanelles Straits for warships. However, as per the reports of TASS, the Foreign Minister of Turkey, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu stated that despite Ankara might close the Straits, Russia will still be able to use them to return its fleet to its base. Earlier, Ukraine requested Turkey to close the straits for Russian warships.

Çavuşoğlu stated that Ukraine has issued an official request to seal the straits for Russian warships. He further stated that the Montreux Convention, which is an agreement that gives Turkey control over the Bosporus and Dardanelles Straits, contains highly specific and detailed rules. He further said that it is possible to take action against parties engaged in a conflict in which Turkey is not a participant.

Warships can be restricted by Turkey

He continued by saying that warships' transit through the straits can be restricted by Turkey, the Montreux Convention also says that ships from warring countries have the right and should be permitted to return to their bases, according to the Turkish newspaper Hurriyet. He also stated that Turkish experts are investigating the subject, and the process to close the Straits will begin if a war-time scenario is officially declared, that is if Turkey defines Russia's attack on Ukraine as war.

Ukraine's request, which was made on Thursday, puts NATO member Turkey in a difficult position, as it shares a maritime border in the Black Sea with both Ukraine and Russia and has strong relations with both. Ukrainian diplomat Vasyl Bodnar stated in a news conference, they demand that the airspace, as well as the Bosphorus and Dardanelles Straits, be closed and that they have sent the request to the Turkish side. He also stated that they also want sanctions to be implemented on Russia.

Ukraine ready to hold 'neutral status talks' with Russia

Adviser to Ukrainian President, Mikhail Podoliak said that Ukraine is ready to hold 'neutral status talks' with Russia, but it must receive a security guarantee. He has signalled that Ukraine is open to negotiating Kyiv’s neutrality, however, it must also receive security guarantees.

In a video address earlier in the day, Zelenskyy said, “According to our information, the enemy marked me as the number one target. My family is the number two goal. They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the Head of State.”

Image: AP