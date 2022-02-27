A day after central Kyiv's Lobanovsky Avenue was bombarded by a projectile missile, Republic Media Network brings to you an exclusive report from the missile-crash site, showing the debris of the top floors of the building which were attacked around 8:00 am (Ukrainian time) in the morning. As per Ukrainian authorities, around two people were killed in the attack. The incident was caught on CCTV cameras of nearby buildings and the area has been cordoned off by Ukrainian security forces soon after the attack.

The Ukrainian authorities have claimed that the projectile missile was launched by the Russian forces, however, the latter claimed that it was the Ukrainian air defence system. It is important to note that it is primarily a busy business area, including some residential buildings. The ground floor of the building consists of eateries, gymnasiums, ATMs and the floors above are residential. The nearby spaces are surrounded by medical centres and hospitals. Roughly 500 meters away from Lobanovsky Avenue, there was another industrial area that was attacked.

As of now, Ukraine has enough evidence to show that Russian forces have not spared even the residential areas of the country. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday informed that the eastern European country has submitted its application against Russia to the International Court of Justice (ICJ). He requested an urgent decision ordering Russia to cease military activity and expects trials to begin next week.

Ukraine Military captures Three Russian Soldiers

The Ukrainian military captured three Russian soldiers in Kharkiv, which is the second-largest city in Ukraine. A visual of the captured soldiers were circulated on media channels, including Republic TV, showing three Russian troops detained by Kyiv's forces. The captured troops were questioned about their intentions. Earlier, a Russian soldier was asked why he had come to Ukraine, to which he said to capture the entire area. It was reported that Russian troops entered Kharkiv earlier today after remaining outside of the city for three days and street fights were reported from the city, AP reported. Russian vehicles were seen travelling across Kharkiv in videos broadcast on Ukrainian media and social media, as well as a light vehicle burning on the street.

Ex-Ukrainian PM: 'Russia's war against democracy, Putin fears it'

On Saturday, in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, ex-Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is not a war against the country, but against democracy. He said that crazy strong man' fears it.

He stated, "It is essential to show Putin that it is not right to use military power in the 21st century to attack a country. Putin fears democracy. Ukraine is an example for Russian people that it is possible to build a country on democratic principles. Russia's war is not against Ukraine but against democracy. It is important to understand that Russia uses a broad number of aggressive tools to undermine democracies."