Russia-Ukraine War: Two Russian Saboteurs Dressed In Ukraine Army Fatigues Shot In Kyiv

Ukraine's defense ministry announced on Saturday, February 26, that it has captured and killed at least two Russian saboteurs after they attempted to hijack and steal a Ukrainian military truck. Intense machine-gun skirmishes broke out between Ukrainian Army and Russian saboteurs in front of a large apartment block in Obolon, north of Kyiv. Two Russians later identified as saboteurs were gunned down in the Ukrainian army truck in a car parking lot, according to the footage aired by the Republic Media Network.

As the Ukrainian army tank loaded with an artillery gun tried to escape the scene, it swerved and crushed a civilian car on the road causing panic among the Ukrainians flocking the road, trying to flee their homes. An elderly Ukrainian man miraculously survived the shocking smash from the heavy military truck. Gunfires resonated near an apartment building in a suburb near Kyiv as a Russian saboteur jumped out of the truck that was ablaze trying to save his life. He was shot at as he attempted to take cover on the floor from the Ukrainian fire. Another Russian saboteur was shot at and died.

Russian servicemen dressed in Ukrainian military fatigues enter Kyiv

The two Russian servicemen were seen lying on the ground, wearing Ukrainian army uniforms as a gigantic khaki-green truck came to a halt in parking. A Ukrainian military medic was spotted running to the scene near the bodies of Russian servicemen to give medical help.

State Special Communications Service of Ukraine revealed that the Russian servicemen had dressed in Ukrainian military fatigues in an apparent bid to sneak into Kyiv. Before the Russian saboteurs were gunned down, in a Facebook post made around 9 am Kyiv’s local time, Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar informed that Russian soldiers "seized two Ukrainian army vehicles and changed into Ukrainian uniforms.”

They were “moving at speed to the centre of Kyiv" from Oblon, a district to the north of the city. "They are followed by a column of Russian military trucks," Malyar said, adding, "They will surely be destroyed."

Ukrainian State Service for the Special Communications and Information Protection accused Russia of "cunningly trying to break into Kyiv” in an online post.