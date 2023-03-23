Russia-Ukraine War: UK Aims To Train 20,000 Ukrainian Soldiers

Ukrainian soldiers are receiving basic infantry training from the British Army at four different sites across the United Kingdom. By the end of 2023, the UK hopes to train 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers. Since June 27, 2022, the UK has already trained 10,000 freshly recruited Ukrainian soldiers.

To provide the required training to new Ukrainian military recruits, Canadian and Lithuanian contingents are also operating under the United Kingdom command. The Canadian Regiment's commanding officer stated that the training aims to bring the recruits up to a fundamental military standard. The primary goal is for the soldiers to develop their shooting, movement, communication, and medical skills so they can fight in this war effectively. This training will ensure these troops are more equipped and well-trained to defend their country.

Regarding the military instruction of Ukraine

The instruction covers patrol tactics, fieldcraft, first aid on the battlefield, handling weapons, and the law of armed combat. The trainers anticipate that this number will increase, with the ultimate goal of having trained 20,000 soldiers.

One Ukrainian soldier, who recently enlisted in the army said that from his viewpoint, his training in the UK has been both worthwhile and interesting. He claimed that the UK, one of their partners, teaches them how to protect their territory and employ British military defensive strategies as well as fundamental combat techniques. He also says that they are currently undergoing Urban warfare and operations training. The soldier claimed that before enrolling in the military, he produced handmade leather goods.

Russia-Ukraine war

Russia attacked and occupied parts of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, escalating the Russo-Ukrainian conflict that had begun in 2014. Tens of thousands of people have died as a consequence of the invasion on both sides. The war also sparked the biggest refugee catastrophe in Europe since World War 2.

In the last few weeks, Russia has launched numerous missiles in both the eastern and western parts of Ukraine.

The "Wheat Bowl of the World," Ukraine, was formerly a part of the now defunct Soviet Union.

After the Cold War ended and the Soviet Union fell apart in 1991, many nations broke away from Russia and gained independence. One of those nations was Ukraine.