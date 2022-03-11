Russia-Ukraine War: UK Citizens Will Be Able To Shelter Ukrainian Refugees Under New Plan

Amid the intensified Russia-Ukraine war, the people of the United Kingdom would be able to offer housing to Ukrainian refugees who are escaping Russia's invasion, under fresh plans which are set to be published next week. According to the Metro, on Monday, the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Michael Gove will lay out the specifics of a new 'sponsored' humanitarian route that will enable Ukrainians without family ties to the UK to come into the nation.

Further, ministers will develop a hotline and website where people, charities, companies, as well as community organisations can provide lodgings to anyone fleeing the crisis, according to The Telegraph.

After the UK government's policy was criticised, and bureaucratic delays faced by Ukrainians with family links to the UK were condemned, the UK public would be asked to shelter refugees with no family connections who would be entitled to work, claim state benefits, and utilise public services, as per The Guardian. Ukrainian Refugees who will arrive through the "new route" will be permitted to stay in the nation for a year.

The UK welcomes Ukrainians

In addition to this, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Sky News, “On Monday, you will get from the Levelling Up Secretary, you will get the program that will allow people to come in, so (if) people want to welcome (refugees) into their own homes, they can do so.”

Moreover, authorities will connect the refugees with proposals of free lodging from sponsored individuals and organisations, which will be thoroughly verified to ensure that they are safe and secure. According to the Telegraph, the UK public who will provide homes must commit to accommodate the migrants for at least six months and must ensure that they satisfy sufficient criteria.

The details of the program are being worked on at a rapid speed, according to a government official. “The routes we have put in place follow extensive engagement with Ukrainian partners. This is a rapidly moving and complex picture and as the situation develops, we will continue to keep our support under constant review,” citing the official, Metro reported.

This came after Home Secretary Priti Patel stated that the UK will relax its strict entrance procedures for Ukrainian refugees, allowing those with passports to register for immigration online and providing biometric information only after they reach the country.

Meanwhile, according to a United Nations official, over 2.3 million individuals have fled the conflict in Ukraine, with another 1.9 million displaced within the war-torn nation.