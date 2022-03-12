Russia-Ukraine War: UK Claims 'bulk' Russian Troops Now Stationed 25 Km Away From Kyiv

As the Russia-Ukraine war moved to Day 17, UK Defence Intelligence on Saturday, March 12, said that a "bulk" of Russian invaders are now stationed about 25 kms from the centre of Kyiv. In a detailed update, the intel authorities informed that elements of the larger Russian column in the north of Kyiv have dispersed.

"This is likely to support a Russian attempt to encircle the city," the UK intel report stated. Meanwhile, fighting in the northwest of Kyiv has continued, with heavy shelling reported from other major Ukrainian cities, including Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 12 March 2022



After days of stalling due to a sturdy counterattack from the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Russian troops on Friday, March 11, escalated their movements in two parallel lines towards Kyiv, US intel authorities reported. Fierce confrontation also erupted on Friday between frontline forces in the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital. Additionally, satellite images from Wednesday showed massed Russian troops stretched around 60 kms outside Kyiv were "displaced and redeployed."

Explosions continue in key Ukrainian cities

As the all-out war continues to escalate, the Russian Federation has reiterated its accusations against Ukraine of preparing for biowarfare funded by the US. However, at the UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting held in this context, US' permanent representative to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield refuted all allegations, saying that Russia is "lying and spreading misinformation." Previously, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki also called out Russia over its "preposterous" claims of Ukraine developing "bioweapons with the help of Washington."

Meanwhile, invading troops have continued to rain attacks on key cities of Ukraine. At least eight explosions were heard in the city of Vasylkyiv on Saturday, NEXTA reported. In the Brovary district, Russian firing burned down a frozen food storage warehouse, the Ukrainian State Emergencies Service reported.

On Friday, Russian air and missile forces also conducted air raids against the western Ukrainian cities of Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk. As Putin's troops tried to break through Odesa in southern Ukraine, arbitrary shelling continued in Nikolaev. Russian troops have so far seized Kherson, Chernobyl, and the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant.

At least eight explosions were heard in #Vasylkiv.



Presumably, #Russian aviation bombed the local airport. — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 12, 2022

On the other hand, Ukrainian forces have displayed sturdy defence against Russia. On Saturday, Ukrainian Air Force gunned down four Russian choppers in the Chernihiv region.

