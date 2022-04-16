Russia-Ukraine War: UK Claims Ukraine's Road Infrastructure Suffered 'significant Damage'

The UK Defence Ministry has issued its latest intelligence update about the ongoing situation in Ukraine. The UK Ministry has stated that the road infrastructure in conflict-affected regions of Ukraine has been damaged as Russian soldiers have used landmines, destroyed bridges and left vehicles on the routes as they pulled back from areas in northern Ukraine.

Road infrastructure in conflict affected areas of Ukraine has sustained significant damage, the UK Defence Ministry said, adding that Russian troops have exacerbated this by destroying bridges, employing land mines and abandoning vehicles along key routes as they withdrew from northern Ukraine.

According to the UK Defence Ministry, the destruction of river crossings in and around Chernihiv has resulted in only one pedestrian bridge left in the city across the Desna River. The UK Defence Ministry has stated that the damage to Ukraine's transport infrastructure has posed a challenge in supplying humanitarian aid to areas that were previously besieged by Russian armed forces. The intelligence update has been issued by the UK Defence Ministry as the Russian military offensive in Ukraine continues for day 52.

"Damage to Ukraine’s transport infrastructure now presents a significant challenge in delivering humanitarian aid to areas formerly besieged by Russia," UK Defence Ministry said in the latest intelligence update.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 16 April 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/YnbbBiEnGg



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/bkQNn8VqoX — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) April 16, 2022

Ukraine begins procedure to inspect damaged infrastructure

Earlier on April 11, the Ukrainian authorities stated that they have decided to start the procedure to inspect buildings and structures that have been destroyed due to the Russian military offensive. The Ukrainian authorities seek to determine the possibility of further action which is the restoration or dismantling of the structures. The development was confirmed by Deputy Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine, Natalia Kozlovska.

Kozlovska, in a statement released on the ministry's website, stated that thousands of houses, schools, hospitals and critical infrastructure have been damaged by Russian armed aggression against Ukraine. She revealed that several groups have been set up for analysing the structure.

According to the statement, surveys of the structure will be carried out by contractors who have passed professional certification and received qualification certificates for the right to carry out work like technical inspection of buildings and structures.

(Image: AP)