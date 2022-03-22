Russia-Ukraine War: UK Claims West Prepared To Mount Pressure On Putin Amidst Sanctions

Amidst intensifying conflict between Moscow and Kyiv and embattled Ukraine President Zelenskyy's repeated calls urging the US to impose a no-fly zone over the war-ravaged country and Russia's reluctance to cease military aggression upon its neighbour, the ongoing conflict has taken a new turn. In a recent development, the UK, one among the frontrunners who imposed stringent sanctions upon Moscow in the wake of war, on Tuesday, announced that western nations including themselves, US, France, Germany, and Italy, are preparing to mount pressure on Russia over President Vladimir Putin.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict with the leaders of the Quint—the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, and Italy. During the meeting, the leaders affirmed their support in favour of Zelenskyy and pledged to help Ukraine by extending monetary and military aid. Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Zelenskyy urged Italy to beef up sanctions against Moscow and seize more assets from President Putin and his allies as a way of pressuring Moscow into negotiating an end to the war.

Russia Ukraine war: Western countries prepared to increase pressure on Russia

"The Prime Minister spoke to the leaders of the Quint—the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, and Italy—this afternoon to discuss our coordinated response to the escalating crisis in Ukraine," revealed the UK government statement.

"The leaders affirmed their ongoing commitment to support Ukraine militarily, diplomatically, and economically, equipping the democratically-elected government in Kyiv with the tools it needs to defend itself. According to the statement, they also resolved to increase the pressure on Russia to halt its unprovoked invasion, including by maintaining wide-ranging and coordinated sanctions," the statement added.

As Russia continues to invade neighbouring Ukraine, western countries, including the US, UK, France, Germany, Italy among others have already imposed tough economic sanctions on Russia, making it the only country in the world to have the maximum number of sanctions. However, sanctions imposed by Western countries have not been able to stop Russia from continuing the aggressive military operations going on in different parts of Ukraine. Now, western powers are looking forward to imposing more harsh penalties against Russia.

Russia-Ukraine war

As the war between Russia and Ukraine intensifies, the Ukrainian President has clearly stated that he has no plans to surrender to Russia and that he will continue the fight to the last point. The war between the two neighbouring countries has entered its 27th day, with Mariupol becoming the most ravaged Ukrainian city. On the other hand, Ukrainian forces are putting up a tough resistance against the Russian armies in Mariupol.

Notably, Mariupol is quite significant for Moscow, as it stands right in the way of Russian forces who are trying to get out of the Crimean peninsula. According to a BBC report, Russian forces are pushing north-east to try to link up their soldiers with the Ukrainian-separatist allies in Donbas in eastern Ukraine. Russia has been trying hard to seize control over Mariupol in order to secure a safe land passage between Moscow-annexed Crimea and Donbas.

Image: AP/ Representative

With Inputs from ANI