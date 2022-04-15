Russia-Ukraine War: UK Confirms Two Key Naval Assets Of Moscow Suffered Damages

Amid the ongoing Russian military offensive in Ukraine which continues for the second month, the British Defence Ministry has issued its latest intelligence update about the ongoing situation on Twitter. The British Defence Ministry has pointed out that Russia has acknowledged that their Slava-class cruiser Moskva has sunk. The UK Defence Ministry stated that after Moskva sunk, Russia suffered damage to two naval assets since its military offensive in Ukraine.

According to the UK intelligence update, the Slava-class cruiser Moskva played an important part as a command vessel and air defence node. The UK Defence Ministry stated that the Russian vessel that has sunk was one of the three Slava-class cruisers in the Russian navy. According to UK Defence Ministry, Russia has suffered damage to two key naval assets, one being Russia's Alligator-class landing ship, Saratov, and another one being the Slava-class cruiser, Moskva. The Defence Ministry stressed that after the damages to naval assets, Russia needs to review its maritime positioning in the Black Sea. The Britain Defence Ministry stated that 'Moskva' was commissioned in 1979, but was restored to enhance its capability.

"This incident means Russia has now suffered damage to two key naval assets since invading Ukraine, the first being Russia’s Alligator-class landing ship Saratov on 24 March. Both events will likely lead Russia to review its maritime posture in the Black Sea," UK Defence Ministry said in the intelligence update.

UK announces sanctions against Russian oligarchs

Ever since Russia launched a military offensive against Ukraine on February 24, the United Kingdom and all other European nations have been supporting Kyiv and announcing sanctions against Moscow. The UK government on April 14, announced sanctions against two Russian oligarchs-- Chelsea football club director, Eugene Tenenbaum, and another associate of Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, David Davidovich.

While announcing the sanctions, the UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said, "We are tightening the ratchet on Putin’s war machine and targeting the circle of people closest to the Kremlin. We will keep going with sanctions until Putin fails in Ukraine. Nothing and no one is off the table."

According to the UK government statement, the newly announced sanctions against Roman Abramovich’s longstanding business associates will freeze assets estimated to be worth up to £10 billion.

