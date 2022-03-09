Russia-Ukraine War: UK Criminalises Entry Of Russian Planes That Violates Its Airspace

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the UK has threatened criminal penalties for any Russian planes that violate the country’s airspace. The UK authorities said a Russian plane could be detained under a new order that has been issued as Britain has decided to close its skies to all Russian flights. Taking to Twitter, Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps stated that he has made it a criminal felony for any Russian aircraft to cross UK airspace. Announcing the measure, Shapps said, “We will suffocate Putin’s cronies’ ability to continue living as normal while thousands of innocent people die.”

BREAKING: I have made it a criminal offence for ANY Russian aircraft to enter UK airspace and now HMG can detain these jets. We will suffocate Putin's cronies’ ability to continue living as normal while thousands of innocent people die. pic.twitter.com/cYjreNSYRz — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) March 8, 2022

Further, the tweet was attached with a photograph of a Department for Transport (DfT) document signed by Shapps, which defined the new legislation's scope and noted that it was intended to strengthen sanctions imposed on Russia in other areas. The document has been subjected to all the airports and airfields present in the United Kingdom.

'Department for Transport does not consider it appropriate for Russian aircraft to enter UK airspace'

As per the document, “UK air traffic control and UK airports are not to provide access to any aircraft which they have reason to believe is a Russian aircraft, being: 1. an aircraft registered in Russia, 2. an aircraft owned, operated or chartered by an individual designated in respect of the aviation sanctions under the legislation, 3. an aircraft owned, operated or chartered by persons connected with Russia.”

The document noted that the aviation industry is critical to global connectivity and trade, and they must do their share to limit Russia's economic interests and keep the Russian government accountable. “In these circumstances, the Department for Transport does not consider it appropriate for Russian aircraft to enter UK airspace or land at UK airports,” the document added.

Meanwhile, Russian scheduled flights, which includes national carrier Aeroflot, have been barred from entering UK airspace since February 25, but the new law introduced on Tuesday makes it a criminal offence for any Russian aircraft to do so. The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had announced the ban.

In February, Vladimir Putin retaliated against the United Kingdom's decision to ban its commercial planes by restricting UK airlines from flying to and over Russia. After Aeroflot, which operates a daily commercial route between Russia and London, was barred from the UK, other British airlines, notably British Airways' parent firm IAG, which also operates Iberia, Aer Lingus, and Vueling, were already avoiding Russian airspace, Sky News reported.

(Image: AP)