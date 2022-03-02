Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine War: UK Declares First Wave Of Sanctions Against Belarus For Backing Moscow

In retaliation to Belarus' involvement in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the UK has announced the first wave of penalties against people and organisation

Anwesha Majumdar
Russia-Ukraine war

Image: AP


In retaliation to Belarus' involvement in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the United Kingdom has announced the first wave of penalties against people and organisations in Belarus. According to a press release from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has launched the sanctions on Tuesday.

The penalties will be imposed on the Belarusian chief of general staff, Major General Victor Gulevich, and three additional deputy defence ministers, as well as two military firms. Further, underneath the UK's Russia sanctions framework, the penalties will be implemented with immediate effect.

Apart from Major General Victor Gulevich, the sanctions will also be imposed on Belarusian Armed Forces' Chief of Logistics and Deputy Minister of Defense for Logistics Major General Andrei Burdyko, Deputy Minister of Defense for Armament as well as Chief of Armament of the Belarusian Armed Forces Major General Sergei Simonenko and Deputy Minister of Defence, Major General Andrey Zhuk.

UK sanctions Belarus

According to the press release, Victor Gulevich, who is in charge of the activities of the Belarusian military forces, has backed and facilitated Russia's assault of Ukraine. He has supervised joint military drills with Russia and agreed to Russian troops being stationed near Belarus' border with Ukraine, enhancing Russia's capacity to strike Ukraine, especially from Belarusian locations.

Furthermore, JSC 558 Aircraft Repair Plant as well as JSC Integral, a military semi-conductor producer, have both been sanctioned. JSC 558 maintains and services military fighter planes at the Baranovichi airbase, from which Russian planes flew during the invasion. Under the sanctions, individuals will be unable to travel to the United Kingdom, and any assets held in the nation will be frozen. 

'The Lukashenko regime actively aids Russia’s illegal invasion': Liz Truss

Referring to the sanctions on Belarus, the Foreign Secretary said, "We are inflicting economic pain on Putin and those closest to him. We will not rest until Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are restored. The Lukashenko regime actively aids and abets Russia’s illegal invasion and will be made to feel the economic consequences for its support for Putin. There will be nowhere to hide...no one – is off the table," as per the press release. 

These sanctions came after the Foreign Secretary announced two pieces of legislation on February 28 that would prevent assigned Russian banks from processing any transactions in sterling and having correspondent banking connections with UK-based banks. Further, another restriction on the number of export vitals to the maintenance and development of Russia's military-industrial complex and strategic interests, as per the press release. 

Meanwhile, in the midst of the ongoing conflict between Moscow and Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday and decided to take more coordinated efforts to combat "aggressor" Russia.

(Image: AP)

