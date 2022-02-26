Russia-Ukraine War: UK MoD Avers Moscow Yet To Gain Control Of Ukraine's Airspace

Amid escalating tensions between Kremlin and Kyiv, the United Kingdom's Defence Ministry on Saturday claimed that Russia is yet to gain control of Ukraine's airspace, as its troops are severely limiting the Russian Air Force's effectiveness. It further stated that Russian forces have continued their advance on Kyiv with the majority of their soldiers currently 30 kilometres from the centre of the city, however, Ukraine's Armed Forces have maintained a defiant stance throughout the country. The UK Defence Ministry also noted that Russian casualties will be much higher than they have been anticipated or acknowledged by the Kremlin.

Meanwhile, British PM Boris Johnson is mulling imposing fresh sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in a bid to punish the top officials responsible for the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. It comes after the European Union (EU) authorised an asset freeze on Putin and Lavrov, according to a statement released by the Downing Street office on Friday, February 25. Notably, Britain imposed asset freezes and other embargoes on many Russian corporations and several oligarchs in earlier action against Russians. According to PM Johnson, the Russian invasion of Ukraine is a "catastrophe for the European continent," and Britain and its allies will respond strongly.

'Russian attack kills at least 198 Ukrainian people'

According to the Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Lyashko, the Russian onslaught has killed 198 people and injured over 1,000 more. The health minister claimed that there were at least three children among those killed, however, he did not specify whether the casualties included both military and civilians. He further added that another 1,115 people were injured in the Russian invasion, which began on Thursday, February 24, with massive air and missile attacks, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Russia-Ukraine war

In an attempt to expand its invasion, Russia has initiated air assaults on Kharkiv. As per reports, the Kharkiv region has been rocked by large explosions, whereas, shelling was also reported in Akhtyrka. Meanwhile, The Russian Defence Ministry also claimed that the country's forces attacked only the military establishments of Ukrainian forces, excluding damage to residential and social infrastructure. Earlier today (February 26), the Russian troops also reportedly took control of the Kyiv hydroelectric facility.

Image: Twitter/@UK Prime Minister/AP