British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, on Wednesday, asserted that Downing Street is mulling to supply multiple missiles to Ukraine as the Russian invasion of the ex-Soviet state entered its third week. Addressing the House of Commons on Wednesday, Wallace said that the UK would supply Starstreak anti-aircraft weapons and “a small consignment” of Javelin anti-tank missiles to Ukraine. It is imperative to note that the country has already sent 3,615 portable missiles systems called NLAW short-range anti-tank weapons to the country and Wallace said that the supply would continue, according to The Guardian.

He told Parliamentarians, “The capability needs strengthening. So in response to Ukrainian requests, the government has taken a decision to explore the donation of Starstreak high-velocity man-portable anti-air missiles.”

As of now, the UK has already received more than 900 missiles from its NATO allies but it was seeking more as Russia continues to advance towards Kyiv. NATO has stationed its troops in European countries but has clearly denied entering the conflict or to allow Ukraine to ascend to the military alliance. Meanwhile, Wallace highlighted that Ukrainian soldiers would need the training to use the missiles."How we are doing it [training] is sensitive,” he emphasised.

What is happening in Ukraine?

As the Russian invasion of its western neighbor entered the third week, more than 2 million people have already fled the country to escape the bloodshed- the largest migrant exodus since World War II. Ukrainian military denied any advancement in the past 24 hours on Thursday, except for Russian advances in the cities of Kharkiv and Mykolaiv. A new ceasefire was announced on Wednesday allowing residents in capital Kyiv to leave the city for western Ukrainian cities which are not under attack as of now. Fighting has continued in Northwest Kyiv and cities in Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, and Mariupol.

Russian troops attacked a maternity hospital in the besieged city of Mariupol in an attacked which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zeleankyy termed as “genocide”. According to Associated Press, Russian soldiers in civilian clothes are advancing to Mykolaiv while in the southern city of Chernihiv, they are stationing their equipment in farms and buildings. Meanwhile, western powers have bolstered their sanctions with US President Joe Biden announcing a total ban on Russian oil imports.