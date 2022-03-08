Russia-Ukraine War: UK PM Boris Johnson To Meet Visegrad Group, Asserts 'Putin Must Fail'

As the Russian offensive continues in Ukraine, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be meeting Prime Ministers of Visegrad Group in London. Johnson took to his official Twitter handle to announce welcoming leaders of the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia to London for talks. The development comes after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined a six-point plan of action for Ukraine on Sunday, 6 March to ensure Russian President Vladimir Putin fails in his actions.

In his tweet, UK PM Boris Johnson appreciated the Central European partners for their support to Ukrainians fleeing Ukraine to escape the war. He called Russian aggression in Ukraine Putin's "abhorrent invasion and subjugation." He added, "We are clear in our mission – Putin must fail." It is to mention here that the Visegrad Group or V4 is an alliance between four countries of Central Europe which includes the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala informed about his visit to London to hold talks with V4 leaders and UK PM. The official Twitter handle of the Chancellery of the Poland Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced his meeting with V4 leaders and Boris Johnson in London. Slovakia Prime Minister Eduard Heger who arrived in London for two days on March 7 is scheduled to meet V4 Prime Ministers and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

UK PM meets Justin Trudeau & Mark Rutte

Earlier on 7 March, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a meeting with Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, and Mark Rutte, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands. In their joint statement on Russian aggression in Ukraine, the three leaders expressed that they were "appalled" by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s "unprovoked and brutal invasion of Ukraine." Calling it a "horrific attack" on a democratic, sovereign European nation, the three leaders asserted that Russian action was a clear violation of obligations under international law.

Rutte, Trudeau and Johnson called on Russia to implement an immediate ceasefire that would allow citizens safe passage and respect international humanitarian law. They condemned Russia's action in close proximity to Ukraine's nuclear power plants. They reaffirmed their support to Ukraine and lauded Ukraine’s resistance to the Russian attack. The Prime Minister of the Netherlands, UK and Canada highlighted their decision to impose sanctions on Russia to isolate their economy.

