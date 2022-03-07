Russia-Ukraine War: UK PM Johnson Refuses To Comment On New Route For Ukraine Refugees

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK), has refused to say whether the government is considering a third, more open path for the tens of thousands of Ukrainian migrants escaping the Russia Ukraine war. Boris Johnson reiterated in a taped TV interview that, while he intended a very generous and open policy for Ukrainian migrants, he would not completely abandon regulations, The Guardian reported. He stated that while this would be appropriate for EU members with geographical connections to Ukraine, the UK required a distinct border approach.

It comes after Priti Patel, the home secretary, provoked outrage when she appeared to propose a new scheme to assist those without family ties or sponsors in the UK. She claimed the Home Office was looking into "legal options" to create a "humanitarian route" that would allow all Ukraine refugees, regardless of family ties, to come to the UK. However, it was unclear whether this referred to a sponsorship programme that had already been established, as Europe Minister James Cleverly stated on Monday that no changes had occurred over the weekend.

1.7 million civilians fled Ukraine amid the crisis

According to the United Nations (UN), more than 1.7 million civilians have fled Ukraine as a result of Russia's invasion. According to the European Union (EU), up to four million people may attempt to flee, and the EU will welcome them with "open arms." Refugees are making their way to western neighbouring nations such as Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, and Moldova. Russia and Belarus have received far fewer refugees. According to the UN, almost 183,000 people have gone on from these countries to other parts of Europe.

