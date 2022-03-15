Russia-Ukraine War: UK PM Johnson Tells Zelenskyy 'West Can & Must Strive To Do More'

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the West 'can and must' strive to do more, especially when it comes to protecting Ukrainians from bombardment. He was speaking in Lancaster House, where he was virtually joined by other leaders from the Joint Expeditionary Force countries.

On March 15, leaders from Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Lithuania, Latvia, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom gathered online to hear Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speak on the ongoing conflict. At the meeting, Zelenskyy claimed that supplies from the United Kingdom and other countries were quickly depleted.

"The amount that we are getting per week is used, usually by us within 20 hours. You know the kind of weapons we need, everyone knows," Zelenskyy remarked.

In response, UK PM expressed, "You challenge us, quite rightly, to do more and we all know that we can and we must do more. We must try to do more, particularly to support you in protecting the Ukrainian people from bombardment, from artillery,, and by aviation."

Soon after the meeting, a tweet from the official Twitter handle of PM Boris Johnson read, "President @ZelenskyyUa has mobilised world opinion against the brutality of Vladimir Putin. We will continue to support him and his people – tightening economic sanctions and providing support to help Ukrainians protect themselves from bombardment."

Zelenskyy reiterates call for no-fly zone over Ukraine

Furthermore, Zelenskyy stated that after Ukraine, Russia would soon target other European countries. He urged the nations once more to consider his proposal for a no-fly zone over Ukraine, claiming that Russian aggression had "hypnotised" some NATO countries.

In addition, to back Ukraine amid the ongoing crisis, UK Home Office has issued 4,600 visas to Ukrainians under the Ukraine family scheme, which is for people with close relatives living in the UK. According to the department, this was the total number of visas granted as of 4 p.m. on Monday. According to data on its website, 17,600 applications have been submitted, with 10,900 appointments made at visa processing centres.

