Russia-Ukraine War: UK Says Moscow 'resorting' To Older, Less Precise Tactile Weapons

In a Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine, the UK Ministry of Defence on Wednesday stated that Russia is reverting to utilise older, less accurate weapons which are less militarily efficient and more likely to result in civilian fatalities. Taking to Twitter, the defence ministry stated that Russia has possibly expanded significantly more ‘stand-off air-launched weapons’ than initially anticipated due to delays in "achieving their objectives and failure to control Ukrainian airspace," causing them to shift to weapons that are less militarily effective.

According to CNN, munitions fired from warplanes that are not within close range of a target are known as "stand-off air-launched weapons." firing from a distance permits the weapon to be delivered while limiting the risk of retaliation assault on the aircrew.

Russia-Ukraine war has resulted in 1,900 civilian casualties

Furthermore, the Intelligence update also revealed that the Russia-Ukraine war has resulted in 1,900 civilian casualties, which includes 726 fatalities, according to the most recent UN reports. However, the real number of casualties is likely to be far higher, and it will continue to climb as long as the battle continues.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that nearly 103 children have lost their lives in the war-torn country since the Russian invasion began on February 24. He went on to claim that the army bombed Kharkiv and its environs, as well as the shores of the Odesa region. He stated that Russian soldiers fired missiles towards Kyiv and that Zaporizhzhia's civilian infrastructure, which contains a nuclear power plant, was also damaged.

The UK will supply high-velocity anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine

In addition to this, the United Kingdom has declared that it will supply high-velocity anti-aircraft missile systems called Starstreak to Ukraine in response to the Russian aggression. Besides these, the British administration would also transfer additional military gear to Ukraine, according to the UK Defence Ministry, which announced the decision during a special meeting of NATO defence commanders on Wednesday.

Following Russia's assault of Ukraine, Western nations began placing sanctions on the country. The UK government has imposed sanctions on Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, and former President Dmitry Medvedev, as per media reports. In addition, as part of the present restrictions, the UK has decided to prohibit the transport of luxury products to Russia, such as fashion and high-end artworks, as well as increase tariffs on significant Russian imports such as vodka and fur.

