Russia-Ukraine War: UK Says Moscow To Increase 'violent & Coercive Measures' Against Kyiv

Russia expected to increase “violent and coercive” measures in an attempt to suppress the Ukrainian population, said the UK Ministry of Defence in the latest intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine. The British defence ministry on Tuesday said in a statement the Ukrainian civilian population in the Russian-occupied cities continued to demonstrate against the Russian control. It has also been noted that Russian efforts are being ‘subdued’ and hence, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces might increase violent measures.

The British Defence Ministry said, “The Ukrainian civilian population in Russian-occupied cities continues to protest against Russian control. Russian efforts to subdue the population by manipulating the media, spreading propaganda and installing puppet, pro-Kremlin, leaders have so far failed.”

“Russia will probably respond to these failures by employing increasingly violent and coercive measures in an attempt to suppress the Ukrainian population,” it added.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 22 March 2022



Meanwhile, in the operational update on March 23, Ukrainian Defence Ministry claimed that less than 10% of Russian forces are willing to continue the war. In a statement shared on social media, the ministry noted, Russian forces "in particular directions are demoralised." While Russian shelling continues on Mariupol the Ukrainian Defence Ministry said that "in one of the special-purpose groups involved in active combat, less than 10% of the personnel are ready to continue the war, the rest of the personnel are killed, wounded, sick or demoralised."

Ukraine hits 17 enemy air targets

Ukrainian armed forces have said in the operational update on Wednesday that in the last 24 hours, Ukraine's forces hit 17 'enemy targets' including "6 aircraft, 5 UAVs, 1 helicopter and 5 cruise missiles." It noted that in Russia, “covert mobilisation continues in order to replenish the losses of the personnel of the occupying group of troops operating in the war on the territory of Ukraine. Military commissariats are trying to attract former servicemen to serve and sign relevant contracts, preference is given to those who already have combat experience.”

(Image: AP)