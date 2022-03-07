Russia-Ukraine War: UK Sends Letter To Interpol Seeking Moscow's Immediate Suspension

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel on Monday informed that she has sent a letter to the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol), seeking a decision to suspend Moscow’s access to the organisation’s activities. Taking to Twitter, Patel claimed that Russia’s operation in Ukraine is a “direct threat” to international law enforcement cooperation. She wrote that the United Kingdom, alongside the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, has written to Interpol calling for an urgent decision on excluding Russia from Organisation's systems.

“Russia’s actions are a direct threat to the safety of individuals and to international law enforcement cooperation,” Priti Patel wrote on Twitter.

1/ Alongside counterparts from 🇺🇸 🇨🇦 🇦🇺 and 🇳🇿, I have written today calling on @INTERPOL_HQ and its Executive Committee to take a decision this week, in accordance with its rules, on the immediate suspension of Russia’s access to its systems. — Priti Patel (@pritipatel) March 6, 2022

The latest development comes after the Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs, Denis Monastyrsky, made a public statement demanding Russia’s immediate expulsion from Interpol for “violating its basic principles and massive misuse of tools and services to cover up its crimes and persecute political enemies, particular in Ukraine”. Last week, Canada too called for Russia’s membership in Interpol to be suspended.

“We’re supporting this because we believe that international law enforcement co-operation depends on a collective commitment to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and mutual respect between INTERPOL members,” Canadian PM Justin Trudeau had said.

Why is Interpol membership important?

It is to mention that Interpol is an international organisation that helps to facilitate cooperation among law enforcement around the world. Currently, there are 195 member countries having access to investigate support and expertise from the organisation, including its 19 police databases with information on crimes and criminals - including names, fingerprints and stolen passports. Notably, Russia would lose access to all the above-mentioned benefits, if the call from the West be heard.

Meanwhile, amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the third round of peace talks will take place on Monday, according to Davyd Arakhamia, a member of the Ukrainian delegation. On the other hand, US special forces and UK's SAS commandos are getting ready for a high-risk rescue of Zelenskyy as the war in Ukraine intensifies. According to the Mirror, at least 70 UK elite soldiers and 150 US Navy Seals are training for a rescue mission alongside Ukrainian forces.

(Image: AP/Twitter)