Russia-Ukraine War: UK To Donate $100m Aid For Kyiv To Alleviate Financial Strain

As the Russia-Ukraine war intensified, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson has declared that the nation will donate an additional $100 million to the Ukrainian administration to help alleviate financial strains brought on by Russia's 'unprovoked' and 'unlawful invasion'. The money, worth roughly Rs 760 crore, would be used to keep the Ukrainian government's basic activities running, according to the Prime Minister.

According to a news release from the UK government, this contribution might be used to fund public sector salaries, allowing key state activities to continue to function, as well as social safety nets and pensions for Ukrainians. The World Bank will be the source of the funding.

Further, the Prime Minister would focus on interaction for over a week with international leaders in order to convert the worldwide outrage over Russian aggression into tangible and long-term support for Ukraine. On Monday, Boris will continue to support the global response to Ukraine with leaders from Canada as well as the Netherlands. They will also meet with members of the UK Armed Forces at an RAF facility.

UK PM remarks on the aid for Ukraine

Referring to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, UK PM Boris Johnson said, “In the time since Russia’s illegal and brutal assault we have seen the world stand up tall in solidarity with the indomitable people of Ukraine. UK aid is already reaching those who need it most, delivering essential supplies and medical support.” He went on to say, “While only Putin can fully end the suffering in Ukraine, today’s new funding will continue to help those facing the deteriorating humanitarian situation,” as per the official release.

In addition to this, the fresh $100 million investment comes on top of the UK training 22,000 soldiers, delivering 2,000 anti-tank missiles, giving £100 million for economic transformation and energy independence, and contributing £120 million in humanitarian help, along with a £25 million match to the DEC appeal.

Meanwhile, on February 27, the UK had pledged a package of $53 million (£40 million) in aid to Ukraine in the humanitarian supplies, in an effort to reinforce Ukrainian resistance to the Russian invasion. The aid included medicines, syringes, dressings, as well as wound care packs

The official release further stated that this comes on the heels of the UK's offer to guarantee up to $500 million in funding from the Multilateral Development Bank. This will allow for more funds to be made available to help the Ukrainian economy. The UK is demonstrating its support for the Ukrainian government by establishing a World Bank Multi-Donor Trust Fund this week.

