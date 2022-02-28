Russia-Ukraine War: UK To Send Additional $53 Million In Humanitarian Assistance To Kyiv

The United Kingdom on Sunday announced an additional package of $53 million (£40mn) in aid to provide vital medical supplies and assistance to Ukraine, in a bid to bolster Ukrainian resistance to the Russian invasion. In a statement released by UK PM Boris Johnson's office, the authorities mentioned that the funding will help aid agencies to respond to the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the war-torn nation. The aid supplies will include critical amenities like medicines, syringes, dressing and wound care packs.

The additional aid package comes after the UK on February 13 said it was working on a package of military and economic aid, including lethal defensive weapons "in the light of increasing threatening behaviour from Russian," Johnson had said in a weekly session of questions from lawmakers at the House of Commons.

Last Tuesday, Downing Street imposed sanctions targetting Russian banks and top Russian entities and individuals after Moscow recognised two eastern Ukraine regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. Subsequently, after Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 unleashed a massive attack on Ukraine, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss unveiled the largest-ever penalties, which included export controls against Russia. The 10-points additional sanctions package banned key strategic private and state-owned companies. In addition, the UK also announced the freezing of Russian assets and travel bans.

UK to impose additional 'severe' economic measures on Russia

Earlier, the UK PM discussed the urgent need for humanitarian assistance with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as people were forced to flee in the wake of the conflict. Johnson also confirmed that the UK will continue to support those who wished to remain close to Ukraine "with logistics and humanitarian support."

On February 24, Russia declared war on Ukraine after months of troops concentration along the eastern European borders. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the invasion in a live presser on state television, saying that the attack was aimed at "demilitarisation and denazification" of Ukraine and not to re-claim the ex-Soviet nation as a part of Russia. So far, at least 352 civilians and military personnel have been killed on the Ukrainian side, in addition to massive infrastructural damages.

The world leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) have vehemently condemned Putin's move saying that they are "ready to act" against Moscow's actions with additional penalties against Russia's "unprovoked and unjustified" aggression. Meanwhile, the European Union also stepped up its response further agreeing to sanctions that will levy "massive and severe consequences on Russia."

