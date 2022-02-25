Russia-Ukraine War: UK Wants To Cut Russia Off From SWIFT, Says Defence Secy Ben Wallace

As the UK has imposed severe sanctions on Russia after its unjustified attack on Ukraine, they are now planning to cut Russia off from the worldwide SWIFT system. UK Defence Secretary, Ben Wallace stated that the UK is working with its partners to exclude Russia from the SWIFT banking system and they will do whatever they can in diplomacy to achieve that. SWIFT is a banking system that allows Russians to send and receive money throughout the world in exchange for gas.

Ukraine has demanded that Moscow be taken out of the system, which allows for global financial transactions. However, there has been criticism in Europe because of concerns that the impact may affect other countries. Wallace stated that when UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet with NATO members on Friday digitally, he would press for other international leaders to back the action, according to the Independent.

'They don't have control over the SWIFT system'

During an interview with BBC, Wallace stated that Britain wants the SWIFT system for Russia to be shut off but they don't have control over it and it's not a decision they make alone. He further said that they would like the SWIFT system to be turned off for Russia and they are going to try to do that.

Meanwhile, Thomas Byrne, who is an Irish government official, said that his government would have supported Russia's removal from the SWIFT network, but that it is important for EU members to support. Wallace also said that their aim is to bring people together around the table like the Irish government for the SWIFT system to be taken off from Russia, according to RTE Radio. He further stated that they advocated for the broadest sanctions possible for Russia and they completely support the Irish government, which has no objections to the SWIFT system being sanctioned.

Labour Party will fully support

Sir Keir Starmer, who is the leader of the Labour Party said that Russia's exclusion from the system is a "now decision" that should be made as soon as possible. He stated that this is a choice that must be made right now, and the Labour Party will fully support it, according to BBC. He also said that they believe it should happen immediately.

Image: AP/Twitter