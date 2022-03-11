Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine Accuses Russia Of Transporting Ammunitions In Medical Vehicles

As the Russian attack on Ukraine continues into the 16th day, Russia has been accused of using medical vehicles to transport ammunition to the front lines as the Ukrainian forces found a Russian medical vehicle filled with ammunition. This comes as many think Russia is planning to use chemical weapons in Ukraine, following an internationally criticised attack on a maternity hospital in Mariupol that killed three people and injured 17 others.

A video was shared on Twitter, which featured a Russian MT-LB, which is used as a Medical Transport in which it was seen that the vehicles carried boxes of ammunition. An Open Source Intelligence Monitor shared the video stating, "A Russian MT-LB used as a Medical Transport was Captured by Ukrainian Forces yesterday and found to be filled with Boxes of Ammunition, this is not the first time it has been found that the Russian Forces have used Medical Transports to Supply Troops with Lethal Equipment."

A Russian MT-LB used as a Medical Transport was Captured by Ukrainian Forces yesterday and found to be filled with Boxes of Ammunition, this is not the first time it has been found that the Russian Forces have used Medical Transports to Supply Troops with Lethal Equipment. pic.twitter.com/fxse24vSmm — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 10, 2022

Western countries have previously charged Russia with crimes against humanity and war crimes, the most recent of which was the bombing of a maternity hospital in Mariupol, which Russia has refused. In response to the invasion, many countries like the US and the UK have imposed harsh sanctions on Russia and also Russian oligarchs.

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that sanctions placed on Russia by the Western countries would have a negative impact on the West, including higher food and energy prices, and that Moscow will fix its problems and emerge stronger as a result. President Putin also stated that there was no alternative to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and that Russia would not compromise its sovereignty for short-term economic gain.

Russian army launches four missiles towards military airstrip in Lutsk

In the meanwhile, earlier today Russian army launched four missiles towards Ukraine's military airfields in Lutsk, which is in the western part of the country. Two personnel have been killed so far, while six others have been injured. Igor Konashenkov, who is the spokesperson for the Russian Defense Ministry, claimed that Russia launched high-precision long-range weapons to take down military airfields in Lutsk.