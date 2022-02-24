Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine Airspace Empty As Kyiv Suspends Flights Amid War With Russia

As Russia has launched an offensive against Ukraine, flight radar shows empty airspace over the eastern European nation. The Ukrainian authorities on Thursday morning closed the country's airspace for civil aircraft. Ukraine has cited a high risk to flight safety because of the use of weapons and military equipment.

The screenshot of FlightRadar24 shows no planes flying over the Ukrainian airspace. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EUASA) called Ukraine "an active conflict zone" and warned that any flight operations within 100 nautical miles of Russia and Belarus could pose safety risks.

Earlier in the day, an Air India aircraft took off from Ukraine to bring back Indians from the eastern European nation. However, the plane was formed to return as Ukraine had closed its airspace.

Russia invades Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a televised address, said Russia's decision to launch a military offensive in Ukraine came in response to threats emanating from the neighbouring nation. He also warned other nations that if they attempted to interfere with the Russian military operation they would see "consequences they have never seen".

After Moscow's announcement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said an "invasion" could be the beginning of a "big war" in Europe. Ukraine has also cut all diplomatic ties with Russia. Explosions rocked several Ukrainian cities like the capital city Kyiv, surrounding cities like Mykolaiv, Odesa, Luhansk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia. Several Ukrainian service members are believed to have been killed in these explosions.

Meanwhile, North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) had condemned the attack and said that it stands in solidarity with Ukraine. NATO chief Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg also informed that NATO allies with European Union and other partners are imposing economic sanctions on Russia for their "reckless invasion of Ukraine."

"In response to Russia's military offensive, we have strengthened NATO's collective defence on land, sea & air; we have over 100 jets at high alert and more than 120 ships at sea," NATO chief added.

Image: Unsplash/RepublicWorld