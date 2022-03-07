Russia-Ukraine War: 'Ukraine Army Has Retaken Mykolaiv Airport,' Says Regional Governor

In the latest development, Ukraine's Armed Forces have retaken the regional airport in the southern Ukrainian region of Mykolaiv from the Russian military. The news was confirmed by the regional Governor Vitaliy Kim in a televised statement. According to The Kyiv Independent, in his statement, the regional Governor said, "The roads are open, we control the bridges, you can safely leave Mykolayiv (city) and other towns."

On Sunday, March 6, the Ukrainian media shared a video claiming that Vinnytsia International Airport has been bombed with a missile by Russian troops. The video accessed by Republic Media Network showed the aftermath of the bombing from the airport, where debris clearing exercises were seen being carried out by firefighters.

Russia has backed UN atomic watchdog International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) head Rafael Mariano Grossi's idea of a trilateral meeting with the former Soviet nation, Ukraine, in order to ensure the safety of its nuclear facilities after Thursday's attack on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), Europe's largest NPP, however, not at Chernobyl as Grossi wants, Moscow and IAEA said.

Third round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine underway

Meanwhile, peace talks are underway between the Russia and Ukraine delegations in Belarus. The meeting is the third round of discussions between the two neighbouring countries as they strive to reach an agreement on a ceasefire and a safe passage corridor for civilians. On the same day, after the announcement, Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko rejected humanitarian corridors to Russia and Belarus, stating that Russia's proposal to evacuate civilians out of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mariupol, and Sumy is not an acceptable option for Ukraine as the humanitarian corridors mostly lead to Russian cities.

On Monday, Russia announced a ceasefire in four Ukrainian cities -- Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv, and Sumy from 10 AM (Moscow time) to allow for the evacuation of civilians for the third time. In a telephonic call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasised that Russia is open to negotiation with Ukraine, according to Xinhua news agency. Before this, both the countries had agreed to a ceasefire twice to open corridors for the evacuation of civilians in Mariupol and Volnovakha, however, it was abandoned after Russia began shelling again.

Image: Twitter/@mattia_nap