In an exclusive report by Republic Media Network from Piskiv village in Ukraine, after the area was taken under control by Donetsk People's Republic, with the help of Russian forces in the last four days, Ukrainian forces are now trying to get back the village, with heavy shelling and firing.

This comes after Ukraine captured three Russian soldiers in Kharkiv, which is the second-largest city in Ukraine. A visual of the captured soldiers were circulated on media channels, including Republic TV, showing three Russian soldiers detained by Kyiv's forces. The captured troops were questioned about their intentions. Earlier, a Russian soldier was asked why he had come to Ukraine, to which he said to capture the entire area.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine blew out a Russian tank in a counter-attack in Kyiv. As the battle between Russian troops and the Ukrainian Army intensified inside the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, on Sunday, a Russian convoy was also apparently hit by a Ukrainian drone. In a statement posted on Facebook on Sunday, Ukraine's deputy defence minister Hanna Malyar said the army had killed almost 4,300 Russian soldiers and destroyed 146 Russian armoured tanks, 27 planes and 26 helicopters. Ukraine is receiving weapons assistance from the United States and other countries.

Russian forces enter Kharkiv

Meanwhile, the Russian forces entered the second biggest city of Ukraine, Kharkiv. However, Ukraine forces, and common citizens, continued to defend their country on the streets of Kharkiv, putting up fierce resistance against the Kremlin's troops. Kharkiv regional governor informed the state that Russians have entered with their tanks and asked the 1.4 million people of the city to remain indoors and be protected.

Indians stranded in Ukraine return home

An Air India flight, AI1944, brought back 219 stranded Indians from Bucharest to Mumbai on Saturday, February 26. The officials informed that another Air India evacuation flight, AI1942, bringing back 250 Indian citizens, landed at the Delhi airport around 2.45 a.m. on Sunday.

The fourth flight, AI1940, of Operation Ganga, carrying 240 Indian nationals from Budapest (Hungary), landed in Delhi. The fifth evacuation flight has left from Bucharest (Romania) to bring 198 Indian nationals to Delhi. Air India had operated one flight to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on February 22 that brought 240 people back to India.