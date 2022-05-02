Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine Awaits First Group Of Evacuees From Mariupol Steel Plant

Quick links:
Civil evacuees sit in a bus in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Bezimenne in eastern Ukraine.
Irpin Territorial Defence and Ukrainian Army soldiers hold flowers to be placed on the graves of fallen soldiers during the Russian attack.
The mother of Oleksandr Mozheiko, an Irpin Territorial Defense soldier killed by Russians, cries at his grave at the cemetery of Irpin near Ukraine.
Embattled President Zelenskyy arrives for his meeting with US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Zelenskyy and Pelosi shake hands during their meeting in Kyiv on Sunday. Pelosi is one of the highest-ranking US leaders to visit Ukraine since the start of the war.
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi among others discuss the ongoing situation.
Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates