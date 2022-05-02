Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine Awaits First Group Of Evacuees From Mariupol Steel Plant

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues to intensify, over 100 civilians have been evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant.

Russia-Ukraine war
Image: AP

A man feeds a child as the bus arrives at a reception center for refugees.

Evacuees from Mariupol steel plant, Ukraine
Image: AP

Civil evacuees sit in a bus in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Bezimenne in eastern Ukraine.

Russia Ukraine war, Soldiers, fallen soldiers
Image: AP

Irpin Territorial Defence and Ukrainian Army soldiers hold flowers to be placed on the graves of fallen soldiers during the Russian attack.

Russia, Ukraine, Russian attack, Oleksandr Mozheik
Image: AP

The mother of Oleksandr Mozheiko, an Irpin Territorial Defense soldier killed by Russians, cries at his grave at the cemetery of Irpin near Ukraine.

Red Cross, Ukranian evacuees, Russia, Ukraine
Image: AP

Civil evacuees accompanied by Red Cross personnel.

Red cross, Russia-Ukraine war
Image: AP

A Red Cross official waves a white flag while approaching the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol.

Zelenskyy, Nancy Pelosi
Image: AP

Embattled President Zelenskyy arrives for his meeting with US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Zelenskyy, Pelosi, Russia, Ukraine, War
Image: AP

Zelenskyy and Pelosi shake hands during their meeting in Kyiv on Sunday. Pelosi is one of the highest-ranking US leaders to visit Ukraine since the start of the war.

Zelenskyy, Pelosi, Ukraine
Image: AP

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi among others discuss the ongoing situation. 

Ukrainian flag, Russia, Putin, Zelenskyy
Image: AP

A Ukrainian flag waved during a May Day march in Leipzig, Germany, on Sunday.

