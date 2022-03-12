In a key development, Ukraine claimed that it has been able to destroy a Russian tank using Bayraktar UAV. In the visuals accessed by Republic Media Network, one can see a Bayraktar drone striking a Russian tank, which appears to have been parked in a forest-like area.

Earlier, several videos showing numerous bombing and missile attacks in Ukraine were captured by eyewitnesses and released on the internet. There has also been information warfare between the two neighbouring countries and the Ukrainian armed forces have released videos where they can be seen retaliating and seizing Russian tanks. Earlier in the day, a video surfaced where an alleged Russian artillery strike in Ukraine's Mykolaiv region was witnessed.

Russian military shells mosque in Mariupol

On Saturday, in two separate incidents, Russian rocket attacks destroyed an airfield in Vasylkiv in the Kyiv region, and a mosque, housing 80 civilians, was shelled in Mariupol, a southern Ukrainian port city. According to Ukraine's foreign ministry, Russian forces attacked a mosque in Mariupol, where more than 80 adults and children, including Turkish residents, have sought safety.

Russia has been accused by Ukraine of refusing to enable civilians to leave Mariupol, where a blockade has stranded hundreds of thousands. Russia has accused Ukraine of failing to evacuate civilians. "The mosque of Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent and his wife Roxolana (Hurrem Sultan) in Mariupol was shelled by Russian invaders. More than 80 adults and children are hiding there from the shelling, including citizens of Turkey," the Ukrainian foreign ministry said in a tweet.

Additionally, the Ukrainian armed forces announced that the Russian army has lost over 12,000 troops and claimed that they damaged 362 tanks since the invasion began on February 24. Russia has also lost 1205 armoured combat vehicles, 58 planes, and 83 helicopters, according to a post shared on Facebook by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

Russia claims US provided anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine

On Saturday, in a video address posted on Facebook by Russia's Defence Minister Igor Konashenkov, the Kremlin claimed the United States (US) provided anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine, adding that European nations posed a threat to civilian aircraft.

Konashenkov said that Russian armed forces used a high-precision strike to cripple Ukraine's military's key radio intelligence centre. According to Konashenkov, 3,491 military facilities in Ukraine have been deactivated since Russia began its invasion of Kyiv on February 24.