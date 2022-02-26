Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine Claims 'no Major City In Russia's Hands' As Fighting Continues

As Russia shows no sign of backing down on its military offensive, Ukraine's general staff of armed forces has claimed that "no major city of Ukraine is in the hands of Russia" and added that Moscow is "facing stiff resistance" On Saturday, the Ukrainian general staff of armed forces said, "Currently, heavy battles are ongoing in the city of Vasylkiv in the Kyiv region, where occupants are trying to land paratroopers from the air."

"Active combat is now taking place on the streets of Kyiv. Everywhere the enemy gets a decent cut and suffers losses. In particular, near the metro Berestejska destroyed a column of 2 cars, 2 trucks with combat equipment and a tank," it also said.

#BREAKING | No major city of Ukraine is in the hands of Russia, the enemy is facing stiff resistance: Ukraine General Staff of Armed Forces tells Republic



The Ukrainian Army also informed that at the beginning of Saturday (local time), the country’s forces shot down at least two ‘enemy targets’ including a helicopter and a Su-25 stormboat of the Russian occupation troops. The General staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said, “the Su-27 Air Force of Ukraine successfully attacked the military transport aircraft il-76 MD of Russian occupation forces and destroyed the enemy. Another Su-25 of Russian occupants flying towards Vinnytsia was destroyed by a Ukrainian pilot of a Su-27 plane.”

Meanwhile, air raid alerts went off at various cities including Lviv, Lutsk, Uman, Vinnytsia, Rivne. nations across the globe have been calling on both sides to de-escalate as civilian and military casualties continue to increase. In Kyiv, as per reports, sounds of gunfire were heard from different directions on Saturday morning.

Ukrainian TV broadcasts instructions to make Molotov cocktails

Meanwhile, as Ukraine stirred unity against Russian aggression and leaders urged the citizens to stand ground, one television channel broadcast instructions on how to make Molotov cocktails on Friday. According to CNN, the Ukrainian TV channel segment showed a person creating the makeshift explosive with the steps including the pouring of coloured liquid into a glass bottle. A diagram was also broadcasted which showed on the side showing how to stopper the bottle with a cloth wick. Earlier on Friday, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry had tweeted that citizens should "make Molotov cocktails and take down the occupier" as Russian forces inch closer to Kyiv.

