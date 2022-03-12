Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine Claims Russia Lost Over 12,000 Personnel, 362 Tanks Destroyed

The Ukrainian armed forces announced on Saturday that the Russian army has lost over 12,000 troops and damaged 362 tanks since the invasion began on February 24. Russia has also lost 1205 armoured combat vehicles, 58 planes, and 83 helicopters, according to a post shared on Facebook by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

Meanwhile, Russia's Ministry of Defense claimed on Saturday that Russian armed forces crippled Ukraine's military's vital radio intelligence centre with a high-precision strike. Since Russia's assault of Kyiv on February 24, 3,491 military sites in Ukraine have been decommissioned, according to Igor Konashenkov, a spokesperson for the Russian Defense Ministry.

Russian military shelled a mosque in Mariupol

Further, in two separate incidents, Russian rocket attacks destroyed an airfield in Vasylkiv in the Kyiv region, and a mosque housing 80 civilians was shelled in Mariupol on Saturday. According to Ukraine's foreign ministry, Russian forces attacked a mosque in Mariupol, a southern Ukrainian port city, where more than 80 adults and children, including Turkish residents, have sought safety.

Russia has been accused by Ukraine of refusing to enable civilians to leave Mariupol, where a blockade has stranded hundreds of thousands. Russia accuses Ukraine of failing to evacuate civilians. "The mosque of Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent and his wife Roxolana (Hurrem Sultan) in Mariupol was shelled by Russian invaders. More than 80 adults and children are hiding there from the shelling, including citizens of Turkey," the Ukrainian foreign ministry said in a tweet.

The mosque of Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent and his wife Roxolana (Hurrem Sultan) in Mariupol was shelled by Russian invaders.



However, it didn't disclose how many people were killed or injured. This comes as British intelligence agencies warned Ukraine of the intensifying Russian offensive. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy remarked that the war had reached a “strategic turning point” as air raid sirens blared across most Ukrainian cities on Saturday morning urging people to seek shelters.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, discussions between Ukraine's and Russia's foreign ministries ended in a deadlock. Furthermore, US President Joe Biden warned that his country will not fight in Ukraine, and that a clash between NATO and Russia would culminate in World War III.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that, in response to a request from the leaders of the Donbass republics, he had decided to conduct a special military operation to protect people who have been subjected to cruelty and genocide by the Kyiv administration for the past eight years. Moscow had no intention of conquering Ukrainian land, according to Putin.