Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine Claims Russian Commander Alexei Sharov Has Been Killed

Amid the Russia-led attacks in Ukraine and fierce resistance put up by Volodymyr Zelenskyy's forces, Ukraine has claimed that Alexei Sharov, commander of the 810th Guards Brigade of the Russian Marines, has been killed. The Centre for Strategic Communications and Information Security took to its official Twitter handle to inform that senior Russian officer Alexei Sharov has been killed.

The Centre for Strategic Communications and Information Security of Ukraine tweeted, "Yet another senior Russian officer terminated in Ukraine. The Ukrainian military claims to have killed Alexei Sharov, commander of the 810th Guards Brigade of the Russian Marines."

Alexei Sharov who served as commander of the 810th Guards Separate Order of Zhukov Brigade of Russia's marine corps was killed in Mariupol, The Sun reported. Sharov's death comes after the death of Colonel Nikolay Ovcharenko, Commander of the 45th Engineering Regiment, who was reportedly killed along with 18 other troops in Ukraine, as per the news report.

The battle between Ukrainian and Russian forces continues in Mariupol as the Russian military action in Ukraine continues for 28th consecutive day after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military operation.

Russian troops demoralised in many places: Ukraine Defence Ministry

The Ukrainian Defence Ministry in its latest update claimed that Russian troops have been demoralised in many places including Mariupol. According to the ministry, less than 10% if the Russian troops are now interested in continuing war while other have been killed, injured or demoralised.

Furthermore, the Defence Ministry stated that the armed forces of Ukraine continue to carry out defensive operations in the East, Southeast and Northeastern directions. The Ukrainian Defence ministry claimed that Russian troops were conducting a "hidden mobilization continues in order to supplement the losses of the personal composition of the occupation group of troops operating in the war in Ukraine."

Ukraine claims about 15,600 Russian troops lost their lives

The Ukrainian Defence Ministry in a Facebook post on Wednesday, March 23, claimed that about 15,600 Russian troops have lost their lives since Russia launched an attack on Ukraine. According to the ministry, Russia has lost 1578 combat armoured machines, 267 artillery systems, 80 MLRS, 517 tanks, 124 helicopters, 101 aircraft, 47 anti-aircraft warfare systems and 1008 vehicles.

The Ukrainian Defence Ministry claimed that Ukraine has destroyed four vessels, 70 fuel tanks, 15 special equipment and 42 unmanned aerial vehicles of Russia.

