Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine Counter-attacks As Russia Fires At Ukrainian Drone; Watch

In the latest development in the Russia-Ukraine war, a Russian Air Defence System named Buk M3 is seen firing at a Ukrainian drone, however, it was hit by Ukrainian artillery in response. In a video accessed by Republic TV, the Buk Unit of the Russian armed forces is seen trying to hit the Ukrainian unmanned combat aerial vehicle, which is also known as Bayraktar. At the same time, the Buk unit of the Russian armed forces has been attacked by the Ukrainian artillery.

The video shows Ukrainians precisely attacking the Russian air defence system, using laser-guided missiles, which help them to perfectly aim and hit the target.

Russian Defence Ministry claims its troops captured Ukrainian weapons

In a major claim, the Russian Defence Ministry, on Monday, released a video claiming that its troops have captured several Ukrainian tanks, military vehicles, arms and ammunition, and other equipment. Moscow said that it would be sending these captured arms to the troops in Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Luhansk People's Republic (LPR).

Earlier in the day, Moscow had also dropped a video showing the destruction of a training centre of the 132nd separate reconnaissance battalion of the air assault troops of the Ukrainian Army in the Zhytomyr region. The ministry said that the personnel of the battalion, foreign trainers and foreign mercenaries were killed.

Ukraine, on the other hand, has also made similar claims. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine posted an information chart claiming that more than 15,000 Russian troops have been killed in the war. It also claimed that 1,535 armoured vehicles, 97 aircraft, 121 helicopters, 498 tanks, 80 MLRs among others have been destroyed.

Information on Russian invasion



Additionally, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, on Monday, has said that more progress must be made in talks with Ukraine before Russian President Vladimir Putin can meet his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Peskov says that “in order to talk about a meeting of the two presidents, first it’s necessary to do the homework, it’s necessary to hold talks and agree on the results.”

Peskov has also stated that there will be no ceasefire during the negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian representatives. Several rounds of virtual talks have been taking place between the two countries, with the latest round of peace negotiations having taken place on March 21. This comes at a time when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been calling upon Russian President Vladimir Putin for "peace talks."

Image: AP/Republic World