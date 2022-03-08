Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine Details Data Of Loss To Putin-led Russia Since Start Of Crisis

As Russia launched heavy artillery assault on Ukraine’s civilian cities overnight, and UK’s defence secretary warned that Moscow's combat troops were getting “more desperate” as logistics thinned, Ukraine's military claimed that it has managed to kill almost 12,000 Russian soldiers between February 24 and March 7.

As the Ukrainian army took back control of an area in Mykolaiv from Russian forces, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released data stating that they have, thus far, destroyed 303 Russian armored tanks, 120 artillery systems, 27 Russian anti-aircraft warfare systems, 48 stealth Russian fighter jets and over 80 helicopters. Ukraine also claims that its forces shot down a UAV operational-tactical level drone and nearly 60 Moscow fuel tanks.

Pace of Russian troops slowed significantly

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Tuesday, "The thirteenth day of the heroic confrontation of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion began. The opponent continues the offensive operation, but the pace of promotion of his troops has slowed significantly."

The estimate was made public as Russia continued to heavily bomb the besieged eastern city of Sumy on Tuesday. Sumy governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi said in a video statement, released by the presidential advisor Kyrolo Tymoshenko, stating that his city was ensuring that the civilians departed Sumy, that is under offensive, in the buses. "It has been agreed that the first convoy will start at 10 a.m. (0800 GMT) from the city of Sumy. The convoy will be followed by the local population in personal vehicles," Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a televised statement.

Frantic Ukrainians were also on heels, fleeing the town of Irpin, a northwest frontline Kyiv suburb that has been under fierce Russian bombardment for the last few days. Sounds of automatic gunfire and blasts of exploding shells engulfed the flashpoint town of Irpin, where Ukrainian paratroopers have been fighting the Russian Ground Forces.

As the war unravelled into the thirteenth day, with tough resistance from the Ukrainians, the on-ground visuals showed the Russian military bombing the Orthodox church of Kharkiv and Zhytomyr. Republic Media Network reporting from the war zone aired the intensity of the property damage and human lives casualties in Zhytomyr. In a live statement to Republic TV, Zhytomyr's mayor Serhii Sukhomlyn appealed for more arms to counter Russia’s military offensive. Russian airstrikes also earlier hit the symbolic Babyn Yar Holocaust memorial in Kyiv, drawing ire of the Israeli community.

