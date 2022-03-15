Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine Dy PM Says 9 Humanitarian Corridors Approved For March 15

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk stated that nine humanitarian routes for citizen evacuation had been approved for March 15 amid the war with Russia. In a video message, Vereshchuk said, "Humanitarian Corridor Plans: Nine humanitarian corridors have been agreed for today. The Donetsk region: a humanitarian cargo will leave the city of Berdyansk for the city of Mariupol, which will bring tens of tonnes of water, medicines, food to people who are looking forward to it in Mariupol. On the way back, it will take women, children and everyone who needs it from Mariupol to Zaporozhie", according to Sputnik.

According to Ukrayinska Pravda, Vereshchuk claimed in a video address late Monday that seven of the ten routes were operating on Monday. She went on to say that over 4,000 individuals were safely evacuated using humanitarian corridors in the last 24 hours.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, 2,028 individuals were evacuated from Hostomel, Nemishayevo, Vorzel, Dmytrivka, and Peremohy in the Kiev region, and 1,780 from Severodonetsk, Popasna, Hirs'ke, Rubizhne, Kreminna, and Lysychansk in the rebel Luhansk region.

Ukrainian railways begin nationalising Russian railcars

On March 15, Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia) began the process of nationalising Russian railcars in Ukraine. There are almost 3,000 parts in all. Alexander Kamyshin, the company's president, declared that they will now work for our country's economy.

On the Ukrainian railway tracks, there are around 15,000 Russian wagons. The company has started the process of identifying Russian Federation founders, which will take some time. Meanwhile, Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a Bill on the principles for the compulsory seizure of the Russian Federation and its people's property on Ukrainian soil on March 10.

The compulsory seizure of the Russian Federation and its people's property rights in Ukraine shall be carried out without compensation for their worth. Izvestia stated on March 10 that the Russian Federation's government and the Prosecutor General's Office had received a list of international enterprises that could be nationalised in the future. The Public Consumer Initiative organisation compiled the list.

