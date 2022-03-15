Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine Evacuates Nearly 2,000 Vulnerable Children Since Start Of War

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 20th day, Ukraine's Ministry of Social Policy said that they have evacuated 2,274 vulnerable children as of March 14 since the conflict between Russia and Ukraine started. Evacuated children include orphans, children deprived of parental care, children who are in institutions for institutional care, etc. The Ministry also stated that 1,837 children were evacuated from institutions for children's social protection including 1,083 children who were sent abroad. 60 foster families with 155 children were also evacuated.

However, Maryna Lazebna, who is the Minister of Social Policy stated that there are still 859 children in social welfare institutions who have not been evacuated and 495 of these children are still on the battlefield in places like Kharkiv, Sumy, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, and Zaporizhia. She further stated that because Russian troops do not provide humanitarian corridors, evacuation of some of them will be difficult. She emphasised that the evacuation scenario is compounded by the fact that many youngsters require special transportation, as well as medical personnel and that the ministry is currently on the lookout for ways to meet all of their particular needs.

'Most boarding school children suffer from complex illnesses'

The Ministry stated that the fundamental challenge is that most boarding school children suffer from complex illnesses, necessitating particular transportation arrangements, as well as the presence of qualified medical experts, according to Interfax. It further said that this is tough to ensure during a lengthy stay overseas and that they are on the lookout for a way to meet these requirements.

Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that 125,000 people have been evacuated to secure areas via humanitarian corridors, according to Daily Mail. Moscow has stated that it will build humanitarian corridors out of war zones, but Ukrainian officials claim that Russia has disrupted these routes and fired on civilians. 50 children, including two babies and two disabled children, were rescued from Dnipro, Ukraine, by the British organisation Hope and Homes for Children.

Aerial Recovery, which is a group of former US military veterans supporting vulnerable people escaping the crisis, is collaborating with Ukrainian authorities to develop a system that will make it simpler to track the country's orphaned children, according to Daily Mail. Ukraine declared martial law and has called for a nationwide mobilisation ever since the Russian invasion started.

Image: AP