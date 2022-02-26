Amid the escalations in the Russia-Ukraine war, Ukraine’s major cities have now reported major internet outages. Network data from NetBlocks confirm significant disruptions to internet service in Ukrainian cities including Kharkiv and Kyiv. The internet disruptions which began on the morning of Thursday, February 24 has now worsened as Russian troops attacked Kyiv.

Earlier the Ukrainian government had informed that is facing cyberattacks from Russia as the invasion of Ukraine began on Thursday. Now, internet connectivity throughout the country is facing major disruption. Telecom connectivity disruptions have been reported in Ukraine and have been attributed to power outages, sabotage, and kinetic impacts also. On Saturday morning, the situation worsened as the conflict reached Kyiv.

Ukraine faces internet outages amid war

Major disruptions were registered to backbone internet provider GigaTrans, which supplies connectivity to several other networks across the country. Although the disruption was brief, the incident is understood to have had significant impact as it affected the major telecommunications infrastructure.

Russia was previously linked to launching DDoS attacks against Ukrainian government sites. This had led to all key Ukrainian government websites being down or slow.

The websites of the Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers, and those of the ministries of foreign affairs, infrastructure, education and others, were all down simultaneously. As the conflict escalated, the US had also warned that Russia was likely to launch cyber attacks to slow down communication in Kyiv.

Interestingly, the cyber hacker collective ‘Anonymous’ had declared a “cyber war” against Russian President Vladimir Putin's government on Friday. According to international reports, the hacker collective claimed is to have disabled several Russian government websites including RT.com, a Russian state-controlled international television network.

Russia-Ukraine war

The standoff between Moscow and Kyiv waded into war after Russian President Putin ordered a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. Precision airstrikes on important cities of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and more destroyed residential and commercial infrastructure, further killing at least 137 Ukrainian soldiers and civilians, President Zelensky said. The Russian navy also attacked the shores of Mariupol and Odessa, while troops took over Chernobyl, the nuclear plant which was the hub of history's worst nuclear disaster that took place in 1986.

The fear of an imminent invasion of Kyiv loomed for months as US intelligence warned of nearly 1,90,000 Russian troops' massing at the Ukraine-Russia border. The tensions fuelled after Putin, on February 21, signed a decree proposed by the State Duma to identify the independence of two breakaway Ukrainian regions - DPR and LPR.

Putin's decision and subsequent order to cripple Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity were met with criticism and flak from Western powers, who have imposed hefty sanctions on Russia, prohibiting it from engaging in diplomatic, financial, and bilateral trade with several countries like the UK, US, Australia, Canada, Germany, France, Japan and more.

Image: PIXABAY/ AP