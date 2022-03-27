Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine Honours Irpin With 'Hero City' Title; Know Why

It has been more than a month since Russian forces attacked its neighbouring country, Ukraine. Amid this ongoing war, Irpin was one of the first cities to undergo a large-scale invasion of Russia. As a result, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry has awarded the village with "Hero City of Ukraine". According to the tweet of Ukraine MoD, Irpin was one of the first cities to undergo a semi-large-scale invasion of Russia. "For the feat, mass heroism and resilience of the residents and defenders of Irpin during the repulse of armed aggression, the Presidential Decree awarded the village with the honorary award "Hero City of Ukraine".

Notably, Hero City is a Soviet honorary title awarded for outstanding heroism during World War II. It was awarded to twelve cities of the Soviet Union. Currently, several cities of Belarus, Russia, and Ukraine have been holding this title.

According to the National News Agency of Ukraine, Ukrinform, the railway connection between Kyiv and Irpin was destroyed amid heavy shelling from the Russian forces. Amid the ongoing Russian aggression and back-to-back rocket attack from the Russian forces, local media reports claimed that the Ukrainian forces have regained several strategic towns. According to a report by The Kyiv Independent, it said that Kyiv's forces have retaken several towns like Trostyanets, which is located in Sumy and was captured on March 1 this year.

"The city, located in the northern Sumy Oblast, was captured by Russian forces on March 1. Trostyanets returned under the Ukrainian flag on March 26," according to the media report. Apart from Trostyanets, two other towns-- Poltavka and Malynivka, which are located in the south-eastern region of Zaporizhzhia, were also liberated by the Ukrainian forces.

"Ukrainian forces launched successful counterattacks against Russian troops, ousting them from the temporarily-occupied villages in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Heavy fighting occurred in both villages, according to a tweet by The Kyiv Independent.

At least six explosions heard in Ukraine's Lviv

Meanwhile, on Saturday, at least six explosions were reported from Ukraine's Lviv, almost 70 km away from where US President Joe Biden had held a closed-door meeting with his Polish counterparts at Poland's Presidential Palace.

Reacting to the incident, Lviv's Mayor, Andriy Sadovy, has questioned the timing of Biden's visit and said, "The aggressor want to say hello to President Biden as they knew that he was in Poland."

"Lviv is only 70 km from the Polish border and I think the world needs to understand that the threat is very very serious," BBC quoted Sadovy as saying. The timing of the blast was crucial as the US President had blasted heavily on his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and declared that he "cannot remain in power".

