Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine Media Releases Video Showing 26th Artillery Brigade In Action

As the Russia-Ukraine war intensifies with each passing day, the Russian military continues to invade its neighbouring country with intense shelling in major cities. In a key development, Ukrainian media has released a video showing the 26th artillery brigade that can be seen putting up stiff resistance to fight against the Russian troops.

In a dramatic video accessed by Republic Media Network, one can see Ukrainian armed forces in action as they fill the military tanks with missiles and launch more than two to three missiles at a time. Several military personnel can also be seen carrying heavy armament to gear up for the fight against Russia's intensifying aggression in Ukraine.

Israel to mediate negotiations between Russia and Ukraine

On Monday, the Head of the Presidential Administration Andriy Yermak announced that Israel is going to mediate the negotiations between the two neighbouring countries. Taking to Facebook, Yermak stated Israel had taken on the 'complex but noble' mission of working as an intermediary between Russia and Ukraine. The diplomat also revealed that as a first step, Israel has decided to let in relatives of Ukrainians who were already in the country. After stepping in as a mediator, Israel has promised that the country will not become a route to circumvent sanctions against Russia. The statement by Israel comes as the 4th round of talks between Moscow and Kyiv begins virtually.

Russia-Ukraine War: 4th round of peace talks underway

The fourth round of peace negotiations comes as all three rounds of peace talks failed to yield the desired results. Taking to Twitter, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's aide Mykhailo Podolyak took to Twitter to provide details of the meeting. "Again. Negotiations go non-stop in the format of video conferences. Working groups are constantly functioning. A large number of issues require constant attention. On Monday, March 14, a negotiating session will be held to sum up the preliminary results…[Sic],'' he stated.

Later, Podolyak wrote, "The parties actively express their specified positions. Communication is being held yet it’s hard. The reason for the discord is too different political systems."

The parties actively express their specified positions. Communication is being held yet it’s hard. The reason for the discord is too different political systems. 🇺🇦 is a free dialogue within the society & an obligatory consensus. 🇷🇺 is an ultimatum suppression of its own society pic.twitter.com/O00fnCd1WP — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) March 14, 2022

