Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine Military Accuses Russian Forces Of Targeting Civilians

Amid the worsening situation of the Russia-Ukraine war, Ukraine's military has now claimed that the Russian forces are targeting civilians. General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Tuesday said that the Russian troops have ‘significantly’ slowed down. The Ukrainian army has now claimed that the invading troops were using tactical groups to intimidate and spread terror among the civilians in Ukraine.

According to the Ukrainian military, Russia’s Federal Security Service is now using tactical groups to intimidate the civilians in the region. As cited by The Kyiv Independent, the military claimed that the forces were spreading terror among locals to crush Ukrainian resistance in Mykolaiv and Kherson regions. The allegation on the Russian troops came only hours after the Putin-led country announced their decision to ceasefire in areas to let civilians evacuate.

Ukraine claims Russian troops have slowed down significantly

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a statement said, "The thirteenth day of the heroic confrontation of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion began. The opponent continues the offensive operation, but the pace of promotion of his troops has slowed significantly." Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Russia will meet in Turkey on March 10, stated reports after the third round of Russian and Ukrainian delegations failed to produce a positive outcome.

Kharkiv's Orthodox church attacked in Ukraine by Russia

Meanwhile, visuals from the ground showed an attack by the Russian military on the Orthodox church of Kharkiv and the church in the village of Zhytomyr. Reporting live from the conflict zone, Republic Media Network had earlier recorded the terror caused by Russian troops in Zhytomyr. Speaking to the channel, Zhytomyr's mayor Serhii Sukhomlyn had revealed that more weaponry was needed to combat Russian aggression. Prior to this, Russian airstrikes had hit the Babyn Yar Holocaust memorial in the country's capital Kyiv.

Russia declares ceasefire in Ukrainian cities

Russia declared a ceasefire in the areas of Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv, and Sumy on Monday to allow for the evacuation of civilians, according to Russian media Sputnik. The move came on French President Emmanuel Macron's request, added Sputnik. Russia continues heavy shelling in Sumy, Kharkiv, and Kyiv on the 13th day of its invasion into Ukraine. However, the Russian troops later resumed shelling in the residential areas of Makarov despite the ceasefire being announced.

Image: AP