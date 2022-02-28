Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine Military Reservists Prepare To Defend Against Russian Forces

As the country faces the threat of a full-scale invasion by Russia, Ukrainian reservists are preparing to defend their country. According to the reports, members of the territorial defence force based in the country's capital are taught first aid, weapons training, basic defence skills before leaving the base to patrol the local areas.

Earlier, Ukraine called up military reservists aged 18-60 for service of up to one year. Also, as the situation intensifies, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital has imposed an intensified curfew and ordered citizens to stay indoors until Monday morning. The authorities have warned that anyone found venturing out "will be considered members of sabotage groups of Russia".

Earlier on February 23, after learning that Russia was moving troops into the country’s east, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky took a decision to bring reservists back into active duty, which is a further sign that the country was preparing for a possible military clash with its neighbour.

Ukraine agrees to start peace talks with Russia

Earlier on Sunday, it was learned that following a phone call with Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky agreed to start peace talks with Russia. Zelensky’s office informed that he had agreed to send a delegation to a meeting on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border near the Pripyat River. This will be the first talk since Russia's invasion of Ukraine that would be held without preconditions.

Amid tensions with the West over the invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russian nuclear deterrent forces be put on high alert. Putin's order has raised the threat concerning the tensions with the West over attack on Ukraine could lead to the use of nuclear weapons.

Russia-Ukraine war

On Thursday, Russia launched attacks on Ukraine that quickly spread across the country as Russian forces attacked from three sides by land, sea, and air. In the latest update, massive explosions were reported near Kyiv, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowing the country will stand its ground.

It is learned that with Russia's forces still advancing the invasion with street fighting, bombing and missiles, many troops have died at the hands of Ukraine and the number is worse than Moscow thought it would suffer.

(Image: AP)