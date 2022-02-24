Ukraine MP Sophia Fedyna exclusively spoke to Republic Media Network and said that Russia started with bombing and shelling on military installations. She also informed that several Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in the explosion.

Talking about the chaotic situation in Ukraine after a full-scale Russian invasion, Fedyna said that the people of the capital city Kyiv woke up with the sounds of the bombing. "Right now, on the one hand, we ask all the veterans, all men who want to serve in Army for mobilisation; on the other hand, we ask all our western partners to take immediate steps to support Ukraine," she said.

'Minutes ago a child was killed'

She added, "Several minutes ago a child was killed in the Ukrainian territory because of shelling. They have started attacking civilians as well. Every Moscow Federation soldier that is coming to Ukrainian territory will be killed because they are aggressors and they have no right to get on the sovereign territory. Yes, we have casualties but we are strong."

About the situation in Kyiv, the Ukrainian MP said that the roads are blocked in the capital city as the majority of people are moving to western Ukraine. "The majority of people in the country are in safe places. The Mayor of Kyiv has asked citizens who feel healthy to enter the territorial defence."

Russia invades Ukraine

In a televised address, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia's decision to launch a military operation in Ukraine came in reaction to threats emanating from the neighbouring nation. He also warned other nations that if they attempted to interfere with the Russian military operation they would see "consequences they have never seen".

Following Putin's announcement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said an "invasion" could be the beginning of a "big war" in Europe. Explosions have rocked several Ukrainian cities like the capital city Kyiv, surrounding cities like Mykolaiv, Odesa, Luhansk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia. Several Ukrainian service members are believed to have been killed in these explosions.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has scrapped diplomatic ties with Russia. At least 40 Ukrainian troops and around 10 civilians have been killed, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky informed.