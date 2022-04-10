Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine Officially Imposes Complete Embargo On All Russian Imports

In a move to put pressure on Russia amid the ongoing war, Ukraine has decided to ban all imports from the aggressor, which was one of its most important trading partners before the conflict, with yearly imports worth approx $6 billion. Ukraine has also urged other countries to impose tougher sanctions on the Kremlin. The US and various EU countries have already imposed harsh sanctions against the Russian Federation after the war started on February 24.

Ukraine's Minister of Economic Development and Trade, Yulia Svyrydenko announced the news earlier today (April 10) on Facebook stating that Ukraine has imposed a complete embargo on Russian imports and that the termination of trade relations with the Russian Federation has been legalised. She further said that from now on, no products from the Russian Federation will be allowed to enter the boundaries of their state.

'Ban on Russian imports will block currency revenues to Russia'

Svyrydenko further said, "A relevant decree was adopted by the Government of Ukraine) today. According to the Ministry of Economy, the ban on Russian imports will block currency revenues to the Russian Federation by 6 billion dollars annually. These funds will not go to the enemy's budget, so its potential war financing possibilities will be reduced."

Svyrydenko also added that Ukraine's action can serve as a model for their Western allies, encouraging them to tighten sanctions against the Russian Federation. She said that this includes the imposition of an energy embargo as well as the isolation of all Russian banks and such activities will contribute to the shutting down of Russia's economy and, as a result, to Ukraine's victory.

Zelenskyy has frequently urged the West to boycott Russian oil and other commodities

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has frequently urged the West to boycott Russian oil and other commodities, as well as to suspend shipments to Russia, in response to Russia's military aggression. In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Zelenskyy stated that sanctions are modern state-of-the-art weapons and the world needs to impose all-powerful sanctions against Russia to bring an end to war.

He said that sanctions should be used in the same way as modern, state-of-the-art weapons. He continued by stating that they must implement all measures, including severe penalties, against the Russian Federation.

