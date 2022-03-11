Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine-run Energoatom To Stop Buying Nuclear Fuel From Russia

Ukraine’s state-run nuclear power firm Energoatom will no longer buy fuel from the Russian Federation, the company announced as the flare-up between the two ex-Soviet states continued for the third week. In a statement published on Telegram, Energoatom announced that it “completely refuses to purchase Russian nuclear fuel".

Officially called the National Nuclear Energy Generating Company of Ukraine, the enterprise has control of all the four nuclear stations operating in the country.

Russia currently holds control of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant which it occupied last month. Earlier, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) raised concerns over the situation with Ukrainian nuclear facilities, urging Kyiv to ensure their safety immediately. However, the global watchdog later highlighted that there was no immediate danger.

In its latest update of the situation, Energoatom stated, "Radiation, fire and environmental conditions at nuclear power plants and adjacent territories have not changed and are within current standards. In the conditions of martial law and full-scale aggression of Russia, Energoatom strengthened its control and determined the exclusive priority of safety issues of nuclear facilities over all others. As of 10:30 am on March 11, 2022, the operating nuclear power plants of Ukraine continue to operate stably. The current capacity of all four Ukrainian NPPs provides the necessary volumes of electricity production for the country's needs".

Notably, all the reactors in Ukraine belong to the Soviet era. They are fed by nuclear fuel from Russia and the US as Ukraine does not have its own uranium enrichment or nuclear fuel fabrication facilities. Following the cold war, Kyiv tried to develop them with the help of Moscow, but the plans were never realised.

What is happening in Ukraine?

The battle to guard Kyiv’s sovereignty has now entered the third week. Over 2 million people have left the country while over 549 Ukrainian citizens have lost their lives, according to official UN estimates released on Thursday.

However, it said that the death toll is believed to be higher than this. While Zelenskyy is continuing to galvanise support from the West, recent satellite images showed that the 40-mile long Russian convoy, which was heading towards Kyiv, had been redeployed. However, experts opine that it would take not more than a week or two for Moscow to take over Kyiv if they continued their invasion.

(Image: Ukrinform.net)