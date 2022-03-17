Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine Says Russia Decimating TV, Radio Signals & Cyber Space

As the Russian offensive in Ukraine continues for Day 22, the Ukraine Defence Ministry claimed that Moscow's troops continue to destroy TV and radio signals. According to Ukrainian Defence Ministry, the Russian soldiers continue to target information space which includes carrying out cyberattacks. It claimed that the Russian troops continue to target infrastructure and regions of the country by rocket bomb strikes, however, they have been unsuccessful in carrying out the ground operation.

The Ukrainian Defence Ministry has claimed that on Wednesday, 16 March, zenith missile forces of the Air Force and anti-air defence of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed ten air targets of Russia. It further said that the military equipment of Russia destroyed by Ukrainian forces includes two Su-34, three destroyers Vachi Su-34CM, three helicopters and UAVs of efficient-tactical level. The Ukrainian Air Force continue to take action in order to stop the Russian side from dominating the air. Furthermore, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry has alleged Russia of actively disseminating misinformation regarding the "so-called special operation movement among the own population."

Russian troops launch missile strikes in Volyn direction: Ukraine Defence Ministry

In another post, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry claimed that the Russian troops with the support of Belarus continued to deploy missile complexes and launch missile strikes in the Volyn direction on March 16. In addition, the Russian armed forces are trying to tighten up previously occupied borders, regroup troops in the Siversky and Slobozhansky directions. Following the Ukrainian armed forces attack at the Kherson Airport which is under temporary control of Russia, the troops of Moscow are trying to implement a redesignation of the technology that were targeted.

Ukraine claims nearly 13800 Russian troops lost their lives

In the statement, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry has mentioned that the Russian troops continue to face losses and are facing difficulting in assembling combat units and security units. The Ukrainian Defence Ministry on Wednesday, 16 March, claimed that about 13,800 Russian troops have been killed since the beginning of Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion. It further said Russia has lost 60 fuel tanks, three vessels, 11 unmanned aerial vehicles and 10 special equipment. According to Ukrainian Defence Ministry, Ukraine’s military has destroyed 430 tanks, 1375 combat armoured vehicles, 190 artillery systems, 108 helicopters, 84 aircraft, 43 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 819 vehicles of Russia.

Image: AP