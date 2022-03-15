Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine To Deploy System To Locate Those Calling Emergency Numbers

Amid the Russian aggression in Ukraine, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine has decided to deploy a system for locating the people who call emergency numbers. Ukrainian Parliament 'Verkhovna Rada' has informed about the development on its official Twitter handle. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine has developed the system in coordination with Garbyne, Apple, and Google.

Gennady Gerasymchuk, Colonel of the State Emergency Service, made the announcement regarding the deployment of the new system to find the whereabouts of the people who call emergency, according to the statement released on the Telegram channel. Gerasymchuk further explained that the people of Ukraine will now be able to send a video to the State Emergency Service dispatcher and have a conversation with him using their phone. He stressed that the system has shown convenience and efficiency in testing mode.

Furthermore, Gennady Gerasimchuk highlighted that the assistance has been provided to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine without any charge. He expressed gratitude to the partners for their efforts. Gerasimchuk has called Garbyne's program "indispensable" in locating the people and interacting with people who face health issues.

‼️ ДСНС України розгортає систему пошуку місцезнаходження людей, які телефонують на номери екстрених служб https://t.co/Ubipswscsm — Верховна Рада України (@verkhovna_rada) March 15, 2022

Russia-Ukraine War

As the Russian attack in Ukraine entered its 20th day, fighting for Kyiv has intensified between the two sides. Artillery fire and a number of strikes blew out windows and caused the fire in an apartment in Western Kyiv, according to AP. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has announced a curfew in the city on Tuesday which will remain in effect for 35 hours. Russian forces have reportedly carried out artillery strikes on Kharkiv and thousands of people tried to flee the region in trains, as per AP report. Meanwhile, civilians in 2,000 vehicles fled Mariupol along a humanitarian corridor. According to statistics released by UNHCR, more than 2.9 million people have fled Ukraine to avoid war and move to safety.

More than 13500 Russian troops lost their lives: Ukraine MFA

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement released on Twitter claimed that over 13,500 Russian troops have lost their lives. In addition, Russia has lost 404 tanks, 1,279 combat armoured machines, 150 units of artillery system, 95 helicopters, 81 aircraft, 36 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 640 vehicles. According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 60 cisterns, three vessels including ships and boats as well as nine unmanned aerial vehicles of Russian troops have been destroyed.