As Russia ordered a military operation in Ukraine, Dr Igor Polikha, Ambassador of Ukraine to India, on Thursday, 24 February, urged the Indian government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for support against Russian aggression. He highlighted that he was not sure about leaders Putin pay heed to, however, he expressed hope that he might listen to Prime Minister Modi.

Hailing India as a "global influential player", Dr Igor Polikha stressed the importance of India's intervention and said that India has a record of bright diplomacy and even mentioned 'Chanakya'. Polikha said that India is a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and further added that India has been a leader of non-alignment which was created during the cold war based on principles of peace.

#WATCH | Delhi: Dr Igor Polikha, Ambassador of Ukraine to India seeks Government of India's intervention amid #RussiaUkraineConflict; urges PM Narendra Modi to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin. pic.twitter.com/L1b48I42DN — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022

Calling Prime Minister Modi "powerful and respected leader of the world," he pleaded to Modi to pressurise Russian President Putin to stop military action and speak to Ukrainian President Zelensky. Citing Mahabharata while addressing the media, Dr Igor Polikha called for a "much more favourable" attitude of the Indian side in the crisis.

“At the present moment, we're asking and pleading for support of India. In this case of aggression by a totalitarian regime against a democratic state, India should fully assume its global role. Modi Ji is one of the most powerful and respected leaders in the world,” he said.

"I don't know how many world leaders Putin would may listen to, but the status of Modi ji makes me hopeful that the in case of his strong voice Putin at least should think over. We are expecting for much more favourable attitude from the Indian government in this crisis situation," Dr Igor Polikha said.

Ukraine pleads for India's support

Polikha said that the international community needs to take action as the situation might get out of control. He called for “absolute support” from friendly countries to stop the war and insisted that Ukraine is a peaceful nation. He asserted that “peace is the best solution.” He urged the countries to stop sanctions, cancel bilateral events and extend support to Ukraine and without naming Pakistan, he referred to the meeting between Putin and Imran Khan.

Expressing dissatisfaction, the Ukrainian envoy to India highlighted that they are waiting for a strong voice of India and mentioned that he was keeping an eye on the advisories issued by the Indian government for the people of India in Ukraine. He further revealed that he spoke to Indians and the majority of Indians do not want to evacuate from Kyiv.

Igor Polikha speaks about situation in Ukraine

Furthermore, Ukrainian envoy to India Dr Igor Polikha announced that Russia started "blatant aggression" at 5 am. Dr Polikha further stated that they have confirmed information regarding military airports, military installations being attacked by bombs and missile attacks, ANI reported. He informed that as per the information provided by the Ministry of Defence, the Ukrainian side shot down five Russian fighter planes, two helicopters, and destroyed two tanks & several trucks. Furthermore, he informed that some attacks took place on the outskirts of Kyiv and some of them happened inside Ukraine's territory. Ukraine's envoy to India Polikha revealed that they were receiving information regarding casualties among the soldiers and civilians.

We have first civilian casualties even on outskirts of capital. There's fighting in some areas. According to info of our Ministry of Defence, Ukrainian side shot down 5 Russian fighter planes, 2 helicopters, we destroyed 2 tanks & several trucks: Ambassador of Ukraine to India pic.twitter.com/VZBl6HkEa7 — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022

It's a case of blatant aggression which started at 5 o'clock in the morning. We have confirmed information that a lot of Ukrainian aerodromes, military airports, military installations were attacked by bombs & missile attacks: Dr Igor Polikha, Ambassador of Ukraine to India pic.twitter.com/HXNjY7FBNy — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022

Some attacks happened on outskirts of capital. Some attacks happened deep inside the territory of Ukraine. We're getting the first information about casualties among our soldiers & among civilian population: Dr Igor Polikha, Ambassador of Ukraine to India#RussiaUkraineConflict pic.twitter.com/fui5mYzW55 — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022

Inputs from ANI

Image: PTI/ANI