Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine's Port City Mariupol Under Blockade By Russia

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues on the tenth day, Russian forces have attacked and blockaded Ukraine's port city of Mariupol. The media reports suggest that the port city which is located on the Sea of Azov has been shelled and cut off from water and electricity. The port city has a population of 450,000 people and it is strategically important for Russian forces because it allows them to create a land corridor connecting to Crimea and southern Russia.

The Mayor of Mariupol, Vadim Boychenko has stated that they are investigating all options for breaking the blockade. In a message uploaded to the mayor's Telegram account, he said that for the time being, they are looking for solutions to humanitarian difficulties and all conceivable measures to get Mariupol out of the blockade.

Moscow captured Berdiansk and Kherson

Berdiansk and Kherson, both on Ukraine's southern Black Sea coast, have been captured by Moscow during its 10-day invasion. Dmitry Peskov, who is a Kremlin spokesman said late Friday that Moscow was awaiting the results of the third round of negotiations with Ukraine in Belarus, which one of Kyiv's negotiators suggested will happen this weekend. Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak stated on Friday that they are in touch and that the third round of talks could take place tomorrow or the day after.

The Ukrainian military claimed on Facebook that Russia's main goal was to encircle Kyiv as it bombarded cities across the country. On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to make a formal request for additional help from the United States. He will speak in front of the US Senate, where some members have pressed President Joe Biden to take harder actions, such as barring Russia's oil imports.

Kyiv accuses Moscow of nuclear terror

In the meanwhile, on Friday, the Russian military attacked and captured the nuclear power plant at Zaporizhzhia, which is Europe's largest nuclear power plant prompting Kyiv to accuse Moscow of nuclear terror. After a fire broke out, Ukrainian monitors said there was no increase in radiation levels. On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised Ukraine's two breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk as independent entities and three days after that, Russian soldiers started their military operation in Ukraine on February 24.

