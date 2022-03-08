Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine's Troops Use UK-supplied Anti-tank Weapons; WATCH

Amid the escalating situation of the Russia-Ukraine war that entered the 13th day, a video has been accessed by Republic Media Network where Ukrainian troops can be seen using a UK-supplied NLAW or Next Generation Light Anti-tank Weapon. In the footage, one can see a Ukrainian soldier with a large bazooka on his shoulder and as he fires it, the warhead shoots out of his shoulder-launch canon towards the target. It causes quite a significant sound impact and the Ukrainian forces can be seen reacting to the shoulder-launched weapon, which is supplied by the UK.

In the last few days, Ukrainian armed forces have been using a range of foreign weapons. As per the footage, Republic Media Network learnt that Swedish weapons were a part of the Ukraine compartment along with American weapons. Over the last few days, the Ukrainians have claimed quite a lot of success in destroying Russian military vehicles.

While speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Colonel S Dinny explained how effectively the Ukrainians are using the anti-tank weapons supplied by various countries to them. Col. Dinny said, "Over 17,000 anti-tank weapons were given to Ukraine in the last six days, especially from the UK. There is a push for shoulder-fire weapons, especially anti-tank weapons because the armoured column that is moving to Kyiv and other areas can be stopped and if not stopped, it is delayed. Today, being the 13th day, still Russians have not been able to have control of any city except for Kherson in the south."

Latest details on Russia-Ukraine War

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Tuesday, dropped a major hint pertaining to Russia's demand on annexed Crimea. President Zelenskyy said that the demands for Kyiv to recognise Crimea as part of Russia will be discussed including the other demand of recognising Donetsk and Luhansk as independent regions.

On Tuesday, March 8, Zelenskyy posted a video from the war-torn country's capital Kyiv as Russia continued its onslaught. According to Nexta TV, the Ukrainian President welcomed spring in Kyiv as his country continues to counter the Russian invasion. It’s started snowing. So much for spring! This spring is sad - just like the war. But everything’s fine, we are going to win,” Zelenskyy said in the video.

Image: AP/Republic World