Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian Army Braces To Push Back Russian Forces Amid Heavy Fighting

The Ukrainian forces in the country's capital Kyiv are bracing to push back Russian troops that have surrounded the city. As per the visuals accessed by Republic Media Network, the streets in Kyiv were seen deserted and Ukrainian forces were seen taking a position to repeal the incoming Russian onslaught on Kyiv. Meanwhile, heavy firing was heard in the Ukrainian capital as civilians attempted to escape. In addition, military tanks were also seen on the streets of Kyiv as the armies of the two countries face off.

Moscow to send a delegation for talks

As war rages on, Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to send a delegation for talks with Kyiv, reported Russia's state-run media, Sputnik. According to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, a Russian diplomatic delegation, including the foreign ministry, defence and admin officials, could be sent to Minsk for talks with Ukraine. This comes shortly after Putin earlier rejected Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's offer for talks, demanding that Ukraine should surrender first.

Russia's foreign minister Sergey Lavrov too held a press conference and said that his country is willing to negotiate if the Ukrainian Army lays down its weapons. During his press conference, Lavrov avered that his country 'tried to convince' Ukraine and its western partners through diplomatic channels. Lavrov further said Russia is willing to resume negotiation through diplomatic channels if Ukraine's army agrees to lay down arms.

Russia invades Ukraine

Weeks after amassing over 150,000 troops on Ukraine's borders, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a 'special military operation' in Ukraine's Donbas region. However, the Russian military later targeted Kyiv, Kharkiv, Ivano-Frankivsk with airstrikes and also deployed tanks towards Lviv from the Belarus-Ukraine border. In addition, Russia has also been attacking from the shores of Mariupol and Odesa and troops have taken over Chernobyl nuclear plant, while fighting rages on the outskirts of Kyiv.

